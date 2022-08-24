"Aaron Rodgers' ego has cost the Packers a few times" - NFL fans blast Packers QB over comical reason for skipping OTAs

Aaron Rodgers was not present at Packers OTAs this past offseason, raising several concerns from fans all over the NFL regarding his general apathy towards his team.

The franchise traded away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and proceeded to use its two first-round draft picks this past April on defenders. This led to Rodgers putting the team on blast during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

While the Packers did use three draft picks at the receiver position, Rodgers decided to sit out the Packers OTA's this summer. He said that there would have been no difference either way had he gone or not:

"You know, not really. Training camp is a long experience. There's plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things they expect them to do in the regular season. I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we're learning the offense, and then I'm kind of the 202 professor.

I feel like there's been a few guys who've made a jump mentally as we've gotten into the second and third week of camp. Sammy [Watkins] being one of them, I feel like he's been playing faster and making more precise decisions. But again, you've got to have realistic expectations for all our guys, not just the young players."

NFL fans blast Aaron Rodgers for his absence at OTAs

While the Packers will surely not punish their quarterback for his lack of appearances at OTA's, fans from all over the NFL are not taking it easy on Aaron Rodgers.

This Green Bay fan fears Rodgers' ego will cost the team like it has in the past:

Nate | Freezy n’ Cheesy @Freezyncheesy Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. I have to agree. Rodgers ego has cost the Packers a few times. I just hope they get it fixed early in the season twitter.com/randymueller_/… I have to agree. Rodgers ego has cost the Packers a few times. I just hope they get it fixed early in the season twitter.com/randymueller_/…

These NFL fans wondered why this was a story when Tom Brady just took an 11-day sabbatical from Buccaneers training camp:

Bruce Edmunds 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸🇲🇽 @BruceEdmunds Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Then Brady is what? twitter.com/randymueller_/… Then Brady is what? twitter.com/randymueller_/…

🌙🧸 @BillieeBadass Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Brady just missed almost two weeks of training camp. twitter.com/randymueller_/… Brady just missed almost two weeks of training camp. twitter.com/randymueller_/…

twillyallen @TwillysTakes Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. But Brady should be worshipped by the NFL world for taking 2 weeks off during mandatory TRAINING CAMP twitter.com/randymueller_/… But Brady should be worshipped by the NFL world for taking 2 weeks off during mandatory TRAINING CAMP twitter.com/randymueller_/…

Rodgers missed few days in freakin May! Sure, if Rodgers was there, no WR’s would have any drops ever again. Even the drops that come from Jordan Love as QB! Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. You express how it’s fine that Brady skips out on actual legit practices?!?! Brady has new Center. Chemistry…Rodgers missed few days in freakin May! Sure, if Rodgers was there, no WR’s would have any drops ever again. Even the drops that come from Jordan Love as QB! twitter.com/RandyMueller_/… You express how it’s fine that Brady skips out on actual legit practices?!?! Brady has new Center. Chemistry…Rodgers missed few days in freakin May! Sure, if Rodgers was there, no WR’s would have any drops ever again. Even the drops that come from Jordan Love as QB! twitter.com/RandyMueller_/…

This Packers fan called out former NFL executive Randy Mueller for his remarks about Rodgers while striking a completely different tone about Brady's absence:

Another called out Mueller for where he's coming from with his analysis (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE):

Top analysis here Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Remember how Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 09 for doing fuck-all except "Not being George Dubya"?Randy Mueller won ExecOfTheYear for not being Mike Ditka/Bill KuharichYear later he traded Ricky Williams who then ran for 1800 yards. Mueller was fired.Top analysis here twitter.com/RandyMueller_/… Remember how Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 09 for doing fuck-all except "Not being George Dubya"?Randy Mueller won ExecOfTheYear for not being Mike Ditka/Bill KuharichYear later he traded Ricky Williams who then ran for 1800 yards. Mueller was fired.Top analysis here twitter.com/RandyMueller_/…

Kieran McCauley @K_Mac_14 twitter.com/randymueller_/… Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. You guys cover sports too @DefiantLs You guys cover sports too @DefiantLs ? twitter.com/randymueller_/… https://t.co/FPDSbAzzzq

Dabo @Lemiluvbeer Randy Mueller @RandyMueller_ Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. Aaron Rodgers saying his missing OTAs has nothing to do with chemistry between he and receivers is comical. 🤷‍♂️ every bit of work/communicating/reps helps. That’s his ego talking. What a fucking moron twitter.com/randymueller_/… What a fucking moron twitter.com/randymueller_/…

Let's hope Aaron Rodgers isn't too comfortable as the reigning two-time MVP.

