"Aaron Rodgers' ego has cost the Packers a few times" - NFL fans blast Packers QB over comical reason for skipping OTAs

Aaron Rodgers was not present at Packers OTAs this past offseason, raising several concerns from fans all over the NFL regarding his general apathy towards his team.
The franchise traded away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and proceeded to use its two first-round draft picks this past April on defenders. This led to Rodgers putting the team on blast during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'
While the Packers did use three draft picks at the receiver position, Rodgers decided to sit out the Packers OTA's this summer. He said that there would have been no difference either way had he gone or not:
"You know, not really. Training camp is a long experience. There's plenty of time for conversations, for practice, for a lot of the things they expect them to do in the regular season. I rely on the coaching staff to pass on the message as we're learning the offense, and then I'm kind of the 202 professor.
I feel like there's been a few guys who've made a jump mentally as we've gotten into the second and third week of camp. Sammy [Watkins] being one of them, I feel like he's been playing faster and making more precise decisions. But again, you've got to have realistic expectations for all our guys, not just the young players."
NFL fans blast Aaron Rodgers for his absence at OTAs
While the Packers will surely not punish their quarterback for his lack of appearances at OTA's, fans from all over the NFL are not taking it easy on Aaron Rodgers.
This Green Bay fan fears Rodgers' ego will cost the team like it has in the past:
These NFL fans wondered why this was a story when Tom Brady just took an 11-day sabbatical from Buccaneers training camp:
This Packers fan called out former NFL executive Randy Mueller for his remarks about Rodgers while striking a completely different tone about Brady's absence:
Another called out Mueller for where he's coming from with his analysis (WARNING: NSFW LANGUAGE):
Let's hope Aaron Rodgers isn't too comfortable as the reigning two-time MVP.