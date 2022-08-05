Aaron Rodgers to emulate Tom Brady's NFL longevity? Packers QB gives honest answer

Aaron Rodgers is 38 years old and still going strong in the NFL. More than just going strong, he's the reigning NFL MVP for the second year running. Rodgers overcame competition from many superstars, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Rodgers received 39 of 50 votes to win the award.

Tom Brady is a totem of longevity at the age of 45. He is eyeing yet another run at the Super Bowl with a revamped Buccaneers side. Aaron Rodgers, though eager for Super Bowl glory, is not looking to emulate Brady in any other respect.

On the occasion of Brady's 45th birthday, Rodgers was asked if he plans on playing in the NFL at that age. Here's his response:

“No... I don’t... But happy birthday, Tom."

There were rumors this offseason that Rodgers would retire or seek a trade. After a tense few months, the ten-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year $150 million deal, extending his stay with the Green Bay Packers. As part of the contract, Rodgers will reportedly earn a fully guaranteed $41.95 million this year.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers bagged the MVP after completing 366 out of 531 passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns. He threw just four interceptions. The Packers went 13-4 and were the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.

The Packers disappointed in the Divisional round and were defeated 13-10 on their own field against the San Francisco 49ers. The disappointment led to speculation about Rodgers' immediate future with Green Bay.

Besides their quarterback, the Packers also extended several key contracts. These include general manager Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and director of football operations Russ Ball.

Looking ahead to the 2022 season, the Packers fanbase has high expectations. Green Bay have won the NFC North in all three of LaFleur's seasons as head coach and made the NFC Championship Game on two occasions.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Can confirm what @RobDemovsky reported during my nap, that the Packers signed GM Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and EVP/Director of Football Ops Russ Ball to contract extensions this offseason. Can confirm what @RobDemovsky reported during my nap, that the Packers signed GM Brian Gutekunst, head coach Matt LaFleur and EVP/Director of Football Ops Russ Ball to contract extensions this offseason.

As the Packers brace themselves for a Super Bowl run, a few questions remain regarding their credentials. Star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Regardless, Rodgers is bullish about the quality of his receiving group.

Aaron Rodgers told Training Camp: Back Together Saturday:

"I like the guys that we got. Obviously not having Davante, who took the lion's share of the targets last year and had an incredible season, there's gonna be the same amount of balls and yards and touchdowns to go around. So now it's a matter of who's going to be in those situations to make those plays."

We will see if Green Bay can banish their playoff woes in the new season, which kicks off next month.

