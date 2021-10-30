Nobody is enjoying the Aaron Rodgers memes more than Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were not given much of a shot to win against the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Missing Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, many thought the Cardinals would win, and rather easily.

However, when you have a quarterback as good as Rodgers, you are always within a shot. The Packers were superb on Thursday night as they leaned on the running game without two of their best receivers.

The 24-21 win handed the Cardinals their first loss of the year, and while the game should be talked about because of the outs the Packers had, one incident is being talked about even more than the win.

In the third quarter, Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to his favorite receiver, Randall Cobb, but took a late hit in the process from Jordan Phillips. Images of the brutal hit were captured on FOX, and not long after, the memes followed.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Aaron Rodgers threw a TD seconds before this happened: Aaron Rodgers threw a TD seconds before this happened: https://t.co/VpS7v0QqpP

With his helmet nearly taken off his head, Rodgers looked a little worse for wear. However, speaking post-game about the image and the social media reaction, he only had good things to say.

"These memes got me" - Rodgers seems to be enjoying the jokes on him

"Man, the internet is undefeated," Rodgers said via usatoday.com after seeing the image. Shortly after his press conference, Rodgers took to his Instagram stories to post more about the images and it is clear that he found them just as entertaining as the rest of us.

Rodgers clearly is a fan of the image

In reference to the game-winning interception by Rasul Douglas

Rodgers continued to have fun at his own expens

The game should have been remembered for the way the Packers overcame the odds to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season. However, the image of Rodgers on the ground after taking the seriously heavy and late hit by Phillips seems to be the one memory people are taking from the game. Perhaps rightly so.

The Packers move to a 7-1 record now level with the Cardinals, and the match could have ramifications later on in the season when the playoff picture starts to take shape.

