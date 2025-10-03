Aaron Rodgers' ex-GF Danica Patrick sides with "demonic Marxist" claim on Bad Bunny by resharing viral post amid backlash for Super Bowl show

Aaron Rodgers' ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, appears to have taken a dig at the NFL and Bad Bunny after it was announced that the Puerto Rican rapper would headline the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2026. On Thursday, Patrick retweeted a post that claimed that Bad Bunny is a “Demonic Marxist.”

Ad

Image via Danica Patrick X

Patrick also shared her views on X after it was confirmed that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh fun. No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports," Patrick tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Danica Patrick @DanicaPatrick Oh fun. 🙄 No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.

Ad

Patrick competed in the IndyCar Series from 2005 to 2011. She also raced in the NASCAR Cup Series from 2012 to 2018.

Patrick is regarded as the most successful woman in the history of American open-wheel car racing. In April 2008, she became the first woman driver to win the Indy Japan 300.

According to reports, Patrick and Rodgers dated from January 2018 until July 2020.

In September, Bad Bunny made headlines when he said he did not want to tour the US for his concerts, mainly due to concerns over the country's immigration enforcement.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers has been off to a great start to his Steelers career

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers has enjoyed a bright start to his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in the offseason and has led them to three wins in four games.

Ad

Rodgers has completed 74 of 108 passes for 786 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. The only game Pittsburgh lost this season was in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers and the Steelers have a BYE in Week 5. They will return to action in Week 6 when they host the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 12.

Rodgers, who has hinted that this could be his last year in the NFL. will be eager to make it to the Super Bowl to potentially end his legacy on a high note.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.