Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate calls out Skip Bayless for questioning Travis Hunter’s baptism and focus on Jaguars

Skip Bayless took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Travis Hunter for his decision to get baptized before his side's Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars would go on to lose the game by a 20-12 score line.Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate with the Green Bay Packers, Kurt Benkert, caught wind of Bayless' words and issued a prompt callout. Benkert wrote,&quot;Or maybe he chose the perfect time to show what is most important in his life.&quot;Benkert concluded, writing,&quot;What he chooses to do with his time away from the team is his choice. Instead of sitting in the hotel watching TV snacking before a game, he re dedicated his life to God. Get out of here man.&quot;According to ESPN, Hunter was baptized at Celebration Church in Jacksonville, Florida. He featured in the game against the Seattle Seahawks hours after the baptism.The two-way rookie ended the matchup with a stat line of four catches and 15 receiving yards on offense, and two tackles on defense.Travis Hunter is having a mixed rookie seasonThe Jacksonville Jaguars selected Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in this year's draft. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner was tabbed to play both wide receiver and defensive back in the NFL, just like he did during his collegiate football career.However, six games into his rookie campaign, Hunter is still searching for his first touchdown (on offense) and interception (on defense). The Colorado Buffaloes product has amassed a stat line of 20 catches and 197 receiving yards on offense, and 15 total tackles on defense.According to Yahoo Sports, Hunter has spoken about his rookie struggles. While speaking to Pro Football Talk, he said,&quot;It is very important for me to be patient. I have just got to let the game come to me. The coaches are trying to dial up some things for me.&quot;He continued,&quot;I just got to continue to just work, and just have the guys trust me because I am doing my job every time. I have just got to continue to do my job.”Travis Hunter's next test will be a Week 7 home game against the Los Angeles Rams. He and his teammates will look to get back to winning ways after their limp defeat to the Seahawks in Week 6.