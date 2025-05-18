Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate claims insult from Jets should motivate 4x MVP to sign with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has been in the spotlight this offseason. The 41-year-old quarterback has yet to decide on his NFL future after being offered a contract by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Amid the discussion around Rodgers' future, his former Green Bay Packers teammate, James Jones, has suggested that the veteran QB should be motivated to sign for the Steelers since the team will play the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

“He should be juiced up with this schedule.” Jones said on Saturday's episode of FS1’s 'Facility'. “I’m not even talking about the Packers. The Packers, y’all split ways, that’s all good. We’ll see you again. They’ll probably celebrate him and all that stuff. But this Jets stuff, the way they disrespected him leaving down there.”

The Jets released Rodgers this offseason, after two years with the team. The QB still had one year remaining on his contract with the Green Gang, but Jets coach Aaron Glenn informed the four-time MVP that he would not be part of the team's plans for the future.

Many felt that the Jets were disrespectful toward Rodgers in their treatment of an NFL legend. The signal-caller is a 10-time Pro Bowler and led the Packers to the Super Bowl title in 2011.

Aaron Rodgers would likely be QB1 in 2025 if he signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Former New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

The Steelers reportedly offered Aaron Rodgers a contract soon after he officially entered free agency on March 13. However, it's been over two months, and the QB is yet to commit to the franchise.

Nonetheless, the Steelers are still confident that Rodgers will sign the contract that is on the table. He is likely to be Pittsburgh's QB1 next season, if he joins the team.

The Steelers are relying heavily on Rodgers to play a big part in their offense next season. If the veteran signal-caller decides to retire this offseason, they might have to start rookie Tyler Shough as their quarterback for the 2025 season.

