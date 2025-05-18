Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate dubs Bronocs' RJ Harvey as "Bucky Irving" of 2025 NFL season

The Broncos picked RJ Harvey in this year's NFL draft, and Aaron Rodgers' former teammate Kurt Benkert believes that he could be what Bucky Irving was for the Buccaneers last year. Much like the Tampa Bay star, who was picked in the fourth round, the current Denver running back was not the top-rated player in his position. Sean Payton plumped for him in the second round, and Benkert believes that the decision could be vindicated very soon. He wrote on X,

"RJ Harvey is my Bucky Irving this season. Crazy good fit and he has the skill set to EAT behind that O-Line"

Bucky Irving rushed for 1,122 yards and was a major reason why the Bucs won their division last year, and was a crucial part of their offense. With the Chiefs and Chargers both in their AFC West division, Sean Payton will need his rookie to also contribute immediately if they are to replicate their success from last year and kick on to newer heights in the 2025 NFL season.

RJ Harvey will have chances to prove himself with Broncos in 2025

The Broncos made the playoffs last season, but the running game was supported by a rotating cast, with no running back distinguishing himself as a primary starter over the other. With Bo Nix showing unbelievable talent, having a more supportive running game behind him must have been seen as a priority before the NFL Draft.

That is why RJ Harvey is here, and he will get his chances from the very beginning to show that he belongs in the big league. He even has a chance to show those who passed him what they have missed out on. In the AFC West, he will be going up directly against the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty in their divisional matchups.

The Las Vegas rookie was the first running back off the board and is seen as a generational talent. However, being drafted earlier is no guarantee of success in the NFL. For example, last year Jonathon Brooks was the first running back selected by the Panthers, but he did not even crack 100 rushing yards last season. Conversely, Bucky Irving absolutely dominated in the same division.

While such comparisons might be unfair right now, Kurt Benkert's assertion will only add to the hype surrounding RJ Harvey. With a stable offensive line, a good quarterback, and a Super Bowl-winning coach to lean on, he has every opportunity to succeed and turn those predictions true.

