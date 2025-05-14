Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate questions Steelers' strategy days after George Pickens trade to Cowboys

Days after the Pittsburgh Steelers drastically changed their offensive unit by trading away wide receiver George Pickens, former NFL player Greg Jennings discussed whether he believed the Steelers were in a better or worse position right now.

Ad

Jennings played with free agent QB, and potential new Steelers QB, Aaron Rodgers while in Green Bay, forming a strong connection during that time. On the 'Breakfast Ball' show on Wednesday, Jennings made clear that Pickens, though sometimes difficult to deal with, was one of the most productive players on the Steelers during his tenure.

"As it pertains to locker room morale and what you want in a player, as far as if he's going to be your guy, the face of your offense... he was one of your most productive guys offensively. You don't want that aspect out there, the way he carries himself, all those things, whatever, as far as on the field, man, he was their best guy."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jennings then continued by highlighting how he did not think the Steelers were in a better place right now than they were before the trade.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Sitting from outside that locker room. Look, man, no, they did not get better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In three seasons with the Steelers, Pickens averaged 58 receptions, 947 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns per season. However, he was also involved in some immature situations on the field, including throwing his helmet after a missed penalty and getting involved a fight mid play with a Cleveland Browns defensive player on the last snap of the game with the Steelers needing a touchdown.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 outlook

The Steelers offensive unit now features a similar group of players as 2024, with one of the only major changes being Metcalf now the WR1 and not Pickens. The franchise traded for and signed Metcalf to a long-term deal, something that hinted at Pickens' time with the club coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Ad

The Steelers still a need a QB to unlock their offense, just as they have needed over the past couple of seasons. Although they are a solid team that consistently makes the playoffs, the team has struggled to make it past the first round, largely due to poor QB play.

In 2024, the combination of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields averaged only 192.0 passing yards per game, a value that ranked No. 27 in the NFL last year. Although Aaron Rodgers has been rumored to join the team this offseason, nothing has been confirmed as of this time, something that makes the Steelers a team to watch this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.