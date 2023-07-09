Aaron Rodgers-ex teammate raises major question on 2024 US Presidency race after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsement

After Aaron Rodgers came out in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., David Bakhtiari is getting increasingly animated about the state of the 2024 US Presidential elections. Currently, Joe Biden is the incumbent President and he is facing a primary challenge from RFK Jr. and Marianne Williamson within the Democratic Party.

On the Republican side, there are many candidates vying for the nod but former President Donald Trump leads the race by significant margins. That makes it increasingly likely that the 2024 Presidential matchup will be between the same candidates who fought the last election, with Cornel West of the Green Party having also declared.

Joe Biden is 80 years old and Donald Trump is 77. Both of them, when they were in office, became the oldest US Presidents of all time. To see them battling it out again raises concerns about the lack of younger politicians in US public service. One person voicing that concern is David Bakhtiari. He wrote on Twitter,

"The age requirement for presidency is 35 years old. JFK was the youngest ELECTED President at 43 yrs old. Would be refreshing to see a competent candidate who also happens to be in their 40s or 50s again."

David Bakthiari seems to be leaning towards Robert F. Kennedy Jr. like his former teammate Aaron Rodgers

The pointed tweet by Bakhtiari not only checked the minimum age for becoming the President, he also remembered that John F. Kennedy remains the youngest chief executive until date. There is another Kennedy running in this election and that is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While he is no spring chicken, he is sprightly compared to the leading candidates at just 69 years old.

Aaron Rodgers has not been shy of throwing his weight behind RFK Jr. and his former teammate has given indications of where he stands. When the whole issue between Dr. Peter Hotez and Joe Rogan blew up, he seemed to come down on the side of the show host. Of course, the medical doctor has had his previous disagreements with Aaron Rodgers.

While Bakhtiari has not said which way he is leaning in the Presidential primary and race, he has solicited views on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in particular and asked others why they view him the way they do.

David Bakhtiari @DavidBakhtiari I’m curious. For those who follow me: What is y’alls perception of @RobertKennedyJr ?? All viewpoints are preferred. I’m curious. For those who follow me: What is y’alls perception of @RobertKennedyJr?? All viewpoints are preferred.

It's safe to say, though, at this given point in time David Bakthiari is not very willing to support either Donald Trump or Joe Biden.

