"WTF is that?": Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate rips Russell Wilson over "diabolical" red zone mistakes in 4th quarter during Giants' 9-22 loss to Chiefs

Russell Wilson had already played mostly poorly in the first two games of the 2025 season, but everyone was not prepared for what he would do against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The veteran quarterback was intercepted twice, both in the second quarter; and committed three turnovers on downs. The last two of said turnovers occurred in the fourth quarter.

In particular, former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert could only be aghast as he saw Wilson throw consecutive incompletions while in the red zone to end the Giants' penultimate drive:

"Get Russ out of there wtf is that"

He continued:

"He [Russell Wilson] just has no baller in him at all anymore. Throwing prayers or throwing it out of bounds. Throwing the ball away on 4th down bc you don’t want to risk a 3 INT game is diabolical."

Big Blue's only offensive bright spot was rookie running back Cam Skattebo, who led the team in both rushing (60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries) and receiving (61 yards on six catches).

Darius Slayton was the leading wide receiver with 30 yards on four catches. Malik Nabers, who made the Pro Bowl last year after shattering the franchise single-season record, had only 13 yards on two grabs.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, got a good game out of Tyquan Thornton, who caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown starting at the slot in place of an injured Xavier Worthy. Three more players (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce) had four catches each, while Kareem Hunt carried the ball ten times for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Russell Wilson, HC Brian Daboll react to Giants QB's poor performance vs. Chiefs

After the game, head coach Brian Daboll was asked about Russell Wilson’s performance. He simply said:

“I’d just say overall, nothing was good enough. Coaching, playing, didn’t do a good enough job.”

The player himself was next to take the stand. He could not hide his disappointment at failing to throw for six points for the second time in three games, thinking that it was a tight battle that needed just one or two more plays to be winnable.

He also explained his final fourth-down play, when he rushed for two yards before being stopped by Leo Chenal:

“Was trying to step up and get it to (tight end) Theo (Johnson), and just didn’t get to step in my throw the way I wanted to.”

The Giants will remain at home for the next game, facing off against another AFC team in the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

