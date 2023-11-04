Taylor Swift has brought in a whole new fanbase into the NFL since showing up to Chiefs games back in September. The "Wildest Dreams" singer and her fans, known as "Swifties", have created various theories connecting her to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.

A former teammate of Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now spreading a new hypothesis. Kurt Benkert, a free agent, announced on Twitter that his former teammate will return this season on a specific date. Fans took to Twitter to back Benkert's theory:

More of Taylor Swift's fans chimed in on Benkert's theory about Rodgers and his possible return:

Benkert's post indicates that his former Green Bay Packers teammate should be back when the Jets face the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. Some fans also pointed out that it wouldn't be ideal to face the Browns' defense, especially against four-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett.

Garrett has found his way into the backfield of many offenses this season with 8.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Jets home opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Seeing Rodgers back under center in the 2023 season seems unlikely, but don't tell that to fans who believe in Benkert's theory.

Is Aaron Rodgers a Taylor Swift fan?

Rodgers was spotted at MetLife Stadium in May with his pal, actor Miles Teller, and his wife, Keleigh. The show was part of her "Eras Tour," which took her to several NFL stadiums this year. Taylor Swift performed three times at MetLife Stadium.

He was seen on video holding up his arms and letting loose to Swift’s performance of her hit song “Style" off her popular 1989 album. In 2014, the song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Rodgers must have been listening to Taylor Swift during his recovery. We'll see if the 39-year-old can fill the "Blank Space" and make a miraculous recovery.