Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate takes aim at Bears' controversial handling of Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams had an up and down rookie season in the National Football League. Although he did show flashes of elite level play, Williams did struggle to perform consistently for the Bears last year.

In recent weeks, reports began to emerge that Williams watched game film by himself at times during the 2024 season, something that has led to the Chicago Bears being heavily criticized for their handling of their generational QB.

Former Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears tight end Marcedes Lewis recently appeared on the popular 'Up And Adams Show' alongside NFL analyst Kay Adams on May 31 and made clear that he found the whole situation quite disappointing.

"Kind of disappointed. Like, I feel like, you know, you draft a guy number one overall, with that kind of talent. You're essentially giving him the keys to your organization. I just feel, you know, there's a responsibility there to make sure, obviously, one coaching but teaching, right. And, making sure that this player has everything that he needs to develop in a way that you leave nothing unturned." Lewis said.

Lewis has played with his fair share of elite NFL QB's during his great career, having played with legendary QB Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. As a result, Lewis would unquestionably understand the level of support that is needed for a QB to appropriately learn how to succeed in the NFL style of game.

Is Marcedes Lewis still playing in the NFL?

Lewis was originally drafted in the first round, No. 28 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played 12 seasons in Jacksonville, then spent another five in Green Bay, and another two in Chicago.

Although his production has dropped off in recent years, Lewis was once a top passing catching tight end in the prime of his career. His best season came in 2010, when he finished the campaign with 58 receptions for 700 receiving yards and ten receiving touchdowns. In 2024, Lewis had one reception for two yards.

While his best playing days are almost certainly behind him, it is evident that Lewis is not happy with the Bears' treatment of Williams last season.

