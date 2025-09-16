Aaron Rodgers' ex-teammate urges Bengals to trade for $8,000,000 NFC QB as Joe Burrow's replacement to "break every record" alongside Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is set to undergo toe surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least three months. The Bengals are now reportedly planning to trade for a quarterback for the rest of the season as Burrow's potential replacement.

Amid Cincinnati's search for a new QB, Kurt Benkert, who was teammates with Aaron Rodgers at the Green Bay Packers, suggested that the Bengals make a move for New York Giants signal-caller Jameis Winston.

"Jameis Winston to Ja’Marr Chase could break every record in NFL single season History," Benkert tweeted on Monday.

Kurt Benkert @KurtBenkert Jameis Winston to Ja’Marr Chase could break every record in NFL single season History

Winston signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Giants in the offseason. He is currently serving as the backup to Russell Wilson.

Benkert believes that Winston's style would suit Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million extension with the team.

As things stand, the Bengals have Jake Browning on their roster, who is Burrow's backup.

All we know about Joe Burrow's injury

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in the second quarter of Cincinnati's Week 2 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He exited and did not return.

Burrow was replaced by Browning, who led the Bengals to a 31-27 victory. After the game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor provided fans with an update on Burrow's injury.

"There's not a lot we can do right now for Joe other than I feel terrible for him because he put in all the work," Taylor said. "For him to have to go through this is the worst part of it. But as a football team, we just have to continue to move forward."

Although the Bengals have not provided a timeline on when Burrow will return, some believe that the earliest the QB could be back into action by mid-December.

The Bengals beat the Cleveland Browns 17-16 in Week 1, before taking down the Jaguars. Cincinnati will aim to build on its strong start to the season when it faces the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 on Sunday.

