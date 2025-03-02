Cam Ward is expected to be the first quarterback to get selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans currently have possession of the first overall pick, and due to their lack of success with Will Levis, they could draft a quarterback.

Ad

In a recent segment on FS1's "Speak," former Green Bay Packers wideout Will Blackmon urged the Titans to get Ward.

Blackmon, who was a teammate of Aaron Rodgers at the beginning of the 4x NFL MVP's career, believes that since Tennessee plays in a much weaker division, the AFC South, the rookie quarterback could immediately have success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“If he [Ward] went there and he was in the AFC South, I think he would have some opportunities to make plays there," Blackmon said. "But I think for Tennessee, you know you have the new GM, you go get your guy, you go get your quarterback right now, and you just reset the franchise, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and get it going out." [From 1:29]

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

"If I was Tennessee, get your quarterback," Blackmon continued. "Figure out what you're going to do with Levis, if he's going to stay or move on, if there's any suitors, but go get your quarterback now and get this rolling because the AFC South is wide open every single year, so, you need your guy.”

Ad

The Titans drafted Levis with the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but he has failed to live up to expectations so far. In 21 starts in his NFL career, Levis has a record of 5-16. He has thrown for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, completing 61% of his throws and with a passer rating of 82.7.

Even Brian Callahan, who worked well with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, has failed to get the best from the Levis, and the team may draft a replacement. The Titans finished with a record of 3-14 last season, so the head coach needs a quarterback who can win him games, or else he'll lose the job.

Ad

A look at Cam Ward's college career

Cam Ward - Miami v Syracuse - Source: Getty

Cam Ward played three years in college before declaring for the draft. After two years at Washington State, he transferred to Miami, where he had his best season.

Ad

In his last year of college football, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 13 games. He completed 67.2% of his throws while rushing for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries. The Miami quarterback was also among the four finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The Titans do not have much talent at the skill positions, so it will be intriguing to see whether they actually draft a quarterback this year. Getting Abdul Carter with the first overall pick or trading down in the draft are also enticing options for the franchise if they are not fully convinced about Ward's ability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.