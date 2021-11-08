"Making a story out of nothing" - Aaron Rodgers' fiancée Shailene Woodley once again takes a dig at media 

Shailene Woodley, fiancée of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, found fault with the media, saying it was "grasping at straws" in their treatment of Rodgers. The quarterback is not vaccinated against Covid-19. Woodley posted to her Instagram stories over the weekend, taking a shot at the media reportage of her and Rodgers.

“Just read somewhere that the media is claiming I deleted an insta story amid the ‘chaos," she wrote. “(an astrology post of all things) (not cryptic at all you dummies)."

Woodley went on to add: “do you even know how stories work brah ?? The stories delete themselves after a full day [sic].” She then avowed that the media was set on conjuring up a narrative out of thin air:

"Make a story out of nothing. ”

Rodgers defends his decision

Rodgers made headlines when, following a positive test for COVID, it was disclosed that he was not vaccinated. Rodgers had in the past asserted he had been "immunized."

Players who are unvaccinated are required to spend no less than 10 days away from their team and can only come back when they are displaying no symptoms of COVID. This is per NFL’s health and safety procedures. Vaccinated players who test positive need two negative tests a day apart to come back to play.

In an interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers stated to be hypersensitive to a component of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The All-Pro quarterback asserted he turned down the chance to get the Johnson & Johnson shot after hearing of individuals having unfavorable responses to it.

The number of people who have had hypersensitive reactions to Covid vaccines is very minimal: about two to five cases per million doses. This is as stated by Dr. Niraj Patel of Atlanta, chairperson of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s Covid-19 Vaccine Task Force. Rodgers, too, was vocal regarding getting monoclonal antibodies. The thing is, he did not disclose how he acquired the monoclonal antibodies. They are commonly stashed away for individuals at greater risk of dire COVID.

He also rambled about taking Ivermectin, a drug traditionally utilized to deworm animals. The FDA has not signed off or given the green light to the use of Ivermectin to deal with or stop COVID. The agency has also given a warning against taking the drug.

