Is Aaron Rodgers in LA? Fiancée Shailene Woodley rubbishes tabloid's claim on Instagram

The Aaron Rodgers situation seems to be getting uglier by the day. When news emerged that the Green Bay Packers quarterback was in fact not vaccinated despite his claim back in August that he was "immunized," it became clear that Rodgers had lied about his status.

This led to a serious backlash from just about everyone on the planet and forced the reigning NFL MVP to miss his team's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers' fiancée, Shailene Woodley, has not spoken about the vaccination situation with her soon-to-be husband, but when a British news outlet, the Daily Mail, snapped several pictures of who they believed to be Rodgers out in the community in Brentwood, California, grabbing a coffee, Woodley got involved.

Rodgers is expected to remain isolated until Saturday. If the person in the Dalily Mail's pictures is indeed Rodgers, it means that the quarterback has broken NFL protocols.

Woodley took to her Instagram and leapt to the defense of her fiancé, saying that the pictures taken were not of Rodgers. Well, decide for yourself.

Woodley went to great lengths to point out that it was not Rodgers in the pictures. If it had been him, the 37-year-old would have had to break quarantine rules and take a plane to California. Surely someone would have spotted him at the airport or while he was getting out of a car.

It is hard to envisage that Rodgers, given the amount of scrutiny he is currently under, would take a trip to California when he is meant to be in Green Bay.

Apparently, Woodley's arguments against the Daily Mail's claims did their job. According to Pro Football Talk and Business Insider, the Daily Mail took down pictures of the misidentified Rodgers and rewrote the story.

The Packers quarterback is public enemy number one at this point in time and is due to be allowed back into practice on Saturday, just one day before the team's clash against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

A player of Rodgers' caliber should be able to jump straight into the game on Sunday and perform reasonably well, but the fallout from the quarterback's lie is still going strong.

If Rodgers does not play, then Jordan Love will get another chance to impress after appearing to be at sea against the Chiefs.

