Aaron Rodgers' fiancee Shailene Woodley explains why wedding plans are on hold

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no hurry to return to Green Bay, and he is also in no rush to walk down the aisle. Rodgers’ fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, discussed the couple's wedding plans in a recent appearance on the Today show with Felicity Jones.

Woodley explained that due to the current world events, their wedding is the last thing on their minds.

"Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today; we haven't even talked about it," she said, when asked about the most 'exciting' part about wedding planning. "I'm not sure what will be the most exciting component of that."

When did Aaron Rodgers get engaged?

Rodgers and Woodley went public with their engagement in February this year. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter:

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn't want someone else to do it before we did.”

The couple have made the most of Rodgers' off-season time. They have visited Montreal, Arkansas, Disney World, the Kentucky Derby and Hawaii with actor Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry.

Woodley is adjusting to life as the partner of an NFL star

On Late Night with Seth Myers, the Big Little Lies star said she didn't 'feel any pressure' to become an expert football fan now that she's engaged to the league's reigning MVP.

"The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for. But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, ‘You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever. I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

Rodgers' NFL future still up in the air

News broke this week that Rodgers had turned down a massive contract extension from the Green Bay Packers that would have made the 37-year-old the highest paid player in the NFL.

This off-season, the Packers offered Aaron Rodgers a two-year contract extension that would have tied him to Green Bay for five more seasons and made him the highest-paid QB and player in football.



Rodgers declined the offer, proof it’s not about the money. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2021

Since news broke that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay, several teams have been linked with the three-time league MVP. The team most recently linked with Rodgers has been the Denver Broncos.

The Green Bay Packers have repeatedly said they are not trading their star quarterback this season. Rodgers may end up getting married before he steps on a football field again.

