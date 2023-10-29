Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles just a few minutes into his New York Jets debut. The highly anticipated season for the Jets' quarterback was cut short. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles and on Sunday, it appears the quarterback is healing faster than expected.

Rodgers was seen on the field at MetLife Stadium during pre-game warmups. The quarterback wasn't in uniform, but he was able to put pressure on his Achilles while throwing the ball. While he wasn't in game shape just yet, it's a big step less than two months after the injury.

NFL fans were shocked by the sight of Aaron Rodgers even standing on the field. Much less being able to put that much pressure on his Achilles to throw the ball. Fans were also making predictions of the quarterback's return by the end of this season.

Below are some of the comments NFL fans made on social media Sunday morning:

Is there a timetable for QB Aaron Rodgers' return?

The hype surrounding the New York Jets began last spring. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his desire to be traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Jets.

The two teams worked out the trade weeks later and expectations for the team skyrocketed.

The New York Jets opened up the 2023 NFL season on "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills. Just minutes into the primetime showdown, Rodgers suffered a rupture of the Achilles. His injury then continued the conversation about whether turf or real grass is safer for NFL players.

He then underwent surgery to repair his Achilles injury. It wasn't a typical repair, though. The doctors placed an internal brace on his Achilles, which could lead to a quicker return.

Aaron Rodgers was a guest on the "Manningcast" last week and spoke about his recovery. He said that he is eyeing a return this season.

“I’ve had a couple of injuries over the years. I think for me, you always have to set a goal, otherwise you go kind of crazy."

“So the goal is to definitely come back. There’s a lot of factors that go into that. I’ve got to get to a point where I can protect myself and do what I do."

“I’m just having the mindset with my rehab every day to hopefully come back at some point.”

If the New York Jets can stay in contention in the next few weeks, they could get their QB1 back late in the season.