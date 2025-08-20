Aaron Rodgers fires back at "holding teams hostage" narrative while explaining Steelers commitment delay

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics, claiming he holds teams hostage.Rodgers took his time to sign with the Steelers this offseason, and some accused him of holding Pittsburgh hostage as he waited to sign. However, he said he never held the Steelers hostage and instead he said if they added someone else there were no hard feelings.&quot;There were narratives out there I was holding teams hostage of this and that. I told every team that I talked to that I'm not making a decision right now,&quot; Rodgers said (13:05). &quot;I'm taking care of my people and when a time comes where I feel like they're in a better place then I can give you a decision if you need to move on. I told this to Mike, and I had super honest conversations. &quot;If you need to move on love and respect to you I've really enjoyed these conversations. you have a friend now for life because of the way you treated me. If you need to move on, I totally understand and respect it,&quot; Rodgers added. &quot;But out of respect for this process and what my people are going through, I can't fully commit to the team in this moment. And I don't want to be a guy who's signed to the roster in April and not going to be there at all because that would have been the the the reality.&quot;However, Pittsburgh opted not to move on and waited to sign Rodgers, who will be their starting quarterback in 2025Rodgers is coming off a lackluster stint with the New York Jets, but the hope is that he will lead the Steelers to the playoffs.Aaron Rodgers is likely to retire after the 2025 season with SteelersAaron Rodgers is turning 42 in December and says this will likely be his final NFL season.Rodgers says he signed a one-year deal, as this will likely be it for him.&quot;Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it,&quot; Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. &quot;That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything.&quot;Rodgers was drafted in 2005 and helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XLV. He's a four-time NFL MVP and will be a future Hall of Famer when he retires.Rodgers and the Steelers open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.