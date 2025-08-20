  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers
  • Aaron Rodgers fires back at "holding teams hostage" narrative while explaining Steelers commitment delay

Aaron Rodgers fires back at "holding teams hostage" narrative while explaining Steelers commitment delay

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 20, 2025 13:07 GMT
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Aaron Rodgers fires back at "holding teams hostage" narrative while explaining Steelers commitment delay - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fired back at critics, claiming he holds teams hostage.

Ad

Rodgers took his time to sign with the Steelers this offseason, and some accused him of holding Pittsburgh hostage as he waited to sign. However, he said he never held the Steelers hostage and instead he said if they added someone else there were no hard feelings.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There were narratives out there I was holding teams hostage of this and that. I told every team that I talked to that I'm not making a decision right now," Rodgers said (13:05). "I'm taking care of my people and when a time comes where I feel like they're in a better place then I can give you a decision if you need to move on. I told this to Mike, and I had super honest conversations.
Ad
"If you need to move on love and respect to you I've really enjoyed these conversations. you have a friend now for life because of the way you treated me. If you need to move on, I totally understand and respect it," Rodgers added. "But out of respect for this process and what my people are going through, I can't fully commit to the team in this moment. And I don't want to be a guy who's signed to the roster in April and not going to be there at all because that would have been the the the reality."
Ad

However, Pittsburgh opted not to move on and waited to sign Rodgers, who will be their starting quarterback in 2025

Rodgers is coming off a lackluster stint with the New York Jets, but the hope is that he will lead the Steelers to the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers is likely to retire after the 2025 season with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers is turning 42 in December and says this will likely be his final NFL season.

Ad

Rodgers says he signed a one-year deal, as this will likely be it for him.

Ad
"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on it or anything."

Rodgers was drafted in 2005 and helped the Green Bay Packers win Super Bowl XLV. He's a four-time NFL MVP and will be a future Hall of Famer when he retires.

Rodgers and the Steelers open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications