Aaron Rodgers follows Tom Brady's footsteps and looks to make a mark in crypto market

Tom Brady has made a name for himself in the cryptocurrency market over the last few years. He has transitioned a portion of his NFL salary into Bitcoin and has become a spokesperson for cryptocurrency. Another NFL star quarterback is looking to make his own mark in crypto.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reported to be speaking at the largest Bitcoin conference ever in April. Bitcoin 2022 will take place in Miami. It will be a weekend-long music festival that celebrates "hyperbitcoinization" (voluntary transition from an inferior currency to a superior one) through music, seminars, and presentations. Aaron Rodgers will be one of the speakers at the conference.

Bitcoin 2022 @TheBitcoinConf



In 2021, he took a large portion of his $150M contract in bitcoin and also gave away a total of $1M worth of Announcing NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, as a #Bitcoin2022 speaker!In 2021, he took a large portion of his $150M contract in bitcoin and also gave away a total of $1M worth of #BTC . "I believe in Bitcoin and the future is bright." - @AaronRodgers12 Announcing NFL quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers, as a #Bitcoin2022 speaker!In 2021, he took a large portion of his $150M contract in bitcoin and also gave away a total of $1M worth of #BTC. "I believe in Bitcoin and the future is bright." - @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/tqFGbnLjVc

Some people on Twitter were confused as to why Aaron Rodgers, of all people, was selected as a speaker. In reality, Rodgers has invested a large amount of his $150 million contract into Bitcoin and has even donated $1 million of #BTC.

Cryptocurrency is still a fairly new currency but has a strong following already. By having some of the most well-known athletes invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it helps promote the industry to wider markets.

Although Aaron Rodgers is viewed as a rather controversial character, he is still an active participant in cryptocurrency and has a huge imprint on pop culture and social media.

Tom Brady has a massive mark on cryptocurrency

Aaron Rodgers might be making a name for himself in the market, but he is still largely in Tom Brady's shadow. Last year, Brady had an interview with Fox Business, where he claimed to be a "big believer" in cryptocurrency in the long run.

Despite not being an "expert" on the market and trading, Brady still made several large transactions while the market was on a surge.

In addition to being an active buyer, Tom Brady is a key investor in FTX as an ambassador, along with his wife Gisele Bundchen. The altcoin is up nearly 3000% from its creation in 2019. The value is still under $100, but it has had great success compared to others.

Sparky @altynkyn Bad commercial, where FTX uses Dogecoin and TomBrady to get people into FTX to buy crypto. :)))

Bad commercial, where FTX uses Dogecoin and TomBrady to get people into FTX to buy crypto. :))) https://t.co/5cePkEV8Ys

While Aaron Rodgers has spent his time in commercials for State Farm, Tom Brady has appeared in several entertaining Crypto commericals. He also made news by handing out Bitcoins to fans whom he had "wronged" in the past.

One was trading a Bitcoin to retrieve his 600th touchdown game ball from a fan. He also gave out $500,000 in BTC the other week for a fan who paid the same amount for Brady's last game ball...and then he came out of retirement the next week.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat