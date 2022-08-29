"It's everybody's own decision with their body" - Aaron Rodgers explains how he purposely tricked media by saying he was 'immunized' from COVID

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers went on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast to clear the air about his COVID-19 vaccination status. The Green Bay Packers star told Joe Rogan that everyone has the right to make decisions about their body:

“I said it's everybody's own decision with their body and we're super healthy individuals. We take care of ourselves. We understand what goes in our bodies. And I don't have any judgment on any decision the guy makes with their own body. Right.”

He went on to talk about his vaccination status and how he fooled the media by giving a very ambiguous answer to questions about the same.

“So, I've been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to clues and I'm going to say I've been immunized and if there's a follow up, then talk about my process. But thought there's a possibility that I say I'm immunized.

“Maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So, then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated. Right.”

Rodgers concluded his point by saying:

“Because they felt the only follow up, (what) they asked was basically asking me to rip off my teammates. Like, what do you say to your teammates (who) are vaccinated? Like what kind of example do you feel like you're setting, you know, through your teammates are unvaccinated.”

When asked by the media in August last year if he was immunized, Aaron Rodgers had said:

“Yeah, I’m immunized. You know, there’s a lot of — a lot conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements, and not made statements, owners who made statements. You know, there’s guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not gonna judge those guys.”

Rodgers missed the Week 9 game last season versus the Kansas City Chiefs due to contracting COVID-19. This led many in the media and some fans to say that Rodgers lied months before about being immunized.

