Aaron Rodgers' former Super Bowl teammate backs Jets QB embracing primetime schedule

Aaron Rodgers has won one Super Bowl in his career. He has had one of the best regular-season careers of any quarterback in NFL history but not much postseason success. That hasn't stopped one of his former Green Bay wide receivers from thinking he can win one with the New York Jets.

Greg Jennings spoke highly about his former quarterback on "The Carton Show." Having played with Rodgers for many years, Jennings thinks he has the sharpest mind in football and only Patrick Mahomes is close to him in that category.

"Every year that he was in Green Bay, and he was healthy, under center," Jennings said. "We said every single year, Green Bay is a contender.

"It didn't matter who he threw the ball to, it didn't matter what their defense looked like. But when I say I've played with this man, and I know he's not the same player that he was when we won the Super Bowl. He will tell you that."

"As we've seen, quarterbacks are playing longer because not just because they're skilled, but because of their minds," he added. "You can't tell me a quarterback in this league that has a sharper mind playing football, than Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes, you can say probably has more skill, all the things, but when it comes to football, I don't know anyone that's better."

It isn't surprising to see Jennings admiring his former quarterback, whom he had a lot of success with in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers talks about the New York Jets schedule

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Making an appearance on the Long Beach Joe Show, Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the New York Jets getting six primetime games in 2024.

Rodgers responded by saying the Jets are 'must-watch TV':

"We are must-watch TV," Rodgers said. "That's pretty obvious, everyone knows that. Whether you love me or hate me, people want to see me play they enjoy watching me play. Six primetime games in the first 11 or 12 weeks I love it, make it difficult."

Many anticipated Rodgers' arrival to the Jets last season, but it got cut short due to him tearing his Achilles in the Jets' first drive of the season. At 40, it will be tough for Rodgers to play at the top of his game coming off of a season-ending injury.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will lead the New York Jets to the playoffs this year?

