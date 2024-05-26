Aaron Rodgers' former Super Bowl teammate backs Jets QB embracing primetime schedule

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers' former Super Bowl teammate backs Jets QB embracing primetime schedule

Aaron Rodgers' former Super Bowl teammate backs Jets QB embracing primetime schedule

By Robert Gullo
Modified May 26, 2024 00:01 GMT
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets OTA offseason workout

Aaron Rodgers has won one Super Bowl in his career. He has had one of the best regular-season careers of any quarterback in NFL history but not much postseason success. That hasn't stopped one of his former Green Bay wide receivers from thinking he can win one with the New York Jets.

Greg Jennings spoke highly about his former quarterback on "The Carton Show." Having played with Rodgers for many years, Jennings thinks he has the sharpest mind in football and only Patrick Mahomes is close to him in that category.

"Every year that he was in Green Bay, and he was healthy, under center," Jennings said. "We said every single year, Green Bay is a contender.
"It didn't matter who he threw the ball to, it didn't matter what their defense looked like. But when I say I've played with this man, and I know he's not the same player that he was when we won the Super Bowl. He will tell you that."
"As we've seen, quarterbacks are playing longer because not just because they're skilled, but because of their minds," he added. "You can't tell me a quarterback in this league that has a sharper mind playing football, than Aaron Rodgers. Patrick Mahomes, you can say probably has more skill, all the things, but when it comes to football, I don't know anyone that's better."

It isn't surprising to see Jennings admiring his former quarterback, whom he had a lot of success with in Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers talks about the New York Jets schedule

Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns
Aaron Rodgers during New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Making an appearance on the Long Beach Joe Show, Aaron Rodgers was asked about his thoughts on the New York Jets getting six primetime games in 2024.

Rodgers responded by saying the Jets are 'must-watch TV':

"We are must-watch TV," Rodgers said. "That's pretty obvious, everyone knows that. Whether you love me or hate me, people want to see me play they enjoy watching me play. Six primetime games in the first 11 or 12 weeks I love it, make it difficult."

Many anticipated Rodgers' arrival to the Jets last season, but it got cut short due to him tearing his Achilles in the Jets' first drive of the season. At 40, it will be tough for Rodgers to play at the top of his game coming off of a season-ending injury.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will lead the New York Jets to the playoffs this year?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Greg Jennings, Aaron Rodgers, the Carton Show, and The Long Beach Joe Show

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी