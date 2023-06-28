Aaron Rodgers is gearing up for his first season with the New York Jets, and many expect him to lead his team to the Super Bowl, just like Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the other hand, James Jones, who played with Rodgers previously, does not believe that there is any pressure on the Jets' quarterback to replicate what Brady did with the Buccaneers. He stated that Rodgers wants to win a Super Bowl, but he is not concerned about competing with Brady.

Here's what James Jones said on the Craig Carton Show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think there is no extra pressure, because I mean, one thing we do know is he's not getting seven. So, you know, I think the main thing for Aaron Rodgers is putting himself in that category, where I've got two rings, I have multiple MVPs in the Super Bowl, and I have multiple MVPs in the National Football League.

"I think that's his main focus of getting back to another one and winning another one. If Aaron Rodgers gets two, possibly even three, come on man don't make me excited."

Tom Brady was able to shut all of his critics when he ended up winning a Super Bowl in his first season after leaving the New England Patriots. Similarly, if Rodgers ends up winning with the Jets, many of his playoff struggles would be immediately forgotten.

The path to a Super Bowl is not easy considering how stacked the AFC is but the four-time NFL MVP would love to prove everyone wrong.

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



“The main thing for Aaron Rodgers is putting himself in that category where he’s got two rings.” — Does Aaron Rodgers face extra pressure on the Jets because of Tom Brady’s success on the Buccaneers?“The main thing for Aaron Rodgers is putting himself in that category where he’s got two rings.” — @89JonesNTAF Does Aaron Rodgers face extra pressure on the Jets because of Tom Brady’s success on the Buccaneers?“The main thing for Aaron Rodgers is putting himself in that category where he’s got two rings.” — @89JonesNTAF https://t.co/jdV1iaj3KH

The city of New York has high expectations from Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Jets Football

The New York Jets have been a mediocre team for a very long time which is why the inclusion of Aaron Rodgers has brightened up the mood in the city of New York.

Anything less than a playoff berth will be deemed a disappointing season for the Jets. With the kind of tools that he has at his disposal, Rodgers is capable of taking this team on a deep run into the playoffs.

Given how difficult his own division, the AFC East, will be next season, it will be interesting to see how the former Packers quarterback performs.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes