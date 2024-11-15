Aaron Rodgers' former teammate calls QB's struggles with Jets "hard to watch"

As the New York Jets continue their disappointing season, the team's apparent struggles have drawn the attention of one of Aaron Rodgers' closest allies - his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Clay Matthews.

Matthews, a legendary linebacker inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame, spoke with Fox News Digital on Friday about the challenges he's witnessed Rodgers face with the Jets. The four-time MVP quarterback has been unable to recapture the magic that made him a perennial Pro Bowler in Green Bay.

"It is tough for me to watch because there's no bigger fan of Aaron than me," Matthews said. "I enjoy watching the Jets. Obviously, Davante's been over there. I mean, they have star power up and down the offense, but, unfortunately, they just haven't been clicking. It's hard to watch."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Matthews' candid remarks offer a perspective from someone who has seen Aaron Rodgers at the peak of his powers. The pair's success in Green Bay, including a Super Bowl championship in 2011, has made it all the more challenging for Matthews to witness.

"Aaron's too much of a competitor. We'll see how he feels. Obviously, coming back after that Achilles, it seems to be behind him now. Dealing with some knee and hamstring issues that limited his mobility," Matthews noted.

"I know my last year in Green Bay, I wanted to come back and finish on a high note or at least continue it. As a competitor, you have to have that look in the mirror, so to speak. But I still think he can make all the throws and do what he needs to do."

Nick Wright says the Jets need to cut Aaron Rodgers

NFL: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Clay Matthews seemingly remains steadfastly loyal to his former teammate Aaron Rodgers. The growing criticism of Rodgers' performance has sparked a debate about the Jets' future. NFL analyst Nick Wright has taken a far more blunt stance, arguing the team should move on from the aging quarterback.

"Aaron Rodgers retiring has nothing to do with the fact they've gotta cut him. He's a bad, aging, injured, distracted player who has sucked all of the life out of that building," Wright said on 'What's Wright with Nick Wright,' this Friday.

The Jets' offensive woes this season have been staggering. Through 10 games, they rank 26th in total offense (298.5 yards per game) and 17th in passing yards per game (211.7). Rodgers' numbers have also declined, with just 2,258 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

The debate over the team's best path forward will likely intensify in the coming months, with Aaron Rodgers' viability under intense scrutiny.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.