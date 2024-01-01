While Aaron Rodgers isn't with the Green Bay Packers, he has retained his strong ties with left tackle David Bakhtiari. After all, he protected the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player's blind side in-game for ten seasons.

Meanwhile, Bakhtiari isn't playing for the Packers in their Week 17 game because of a season-ending knee surgery. However, he's still paying close attention to the game and shared his reaction to a comment made by Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth.

Aaron Rodgers' former teammate was surprised with what Cris Collinsworth said

David Bakhtiari must have been watching the Packers vs. Vikings game because of its playoff implications. The winner of this match can enter the playoffs by winning their Week 18 assignment.

Pulling off those conditions will send Green Bay back to the playoffs, where Aaron Rodgers has led the team as starting quarterback 11 times. But Cris Collinsworth caught Bakhtiari's attention when the analyst described a play made the Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens:

“When this guy hits the hole, it just feels different.”

Bakhtiari commented via his Twitter account, telling Collinsworth to chill because his statement didn't sound wholesome.

Rather than watching the game, Baktiari would have traded anything for an opportunity to play for the Packers. Unfortunately, injuries have shortened his campaign over the last four seasons.

After missing six games in his first seven seasons, Aaron Rodgers' former left tackle played only 12 games in 2020 and 11 in 2022. Worst yet, the former University of Colorado standout played just one game in 2021 and 2023.

His presence on the field would have helped quarterback Jordan Love to thrive and give the Packers a better record. Instead, they fight for their postseason hopes against their NFC North rivals. A Wild Card spot is the only way Green Bay and Minnesota can qualify since the Detroit Lions have clinched the division.

Who is Cris Collinsworth?

Before becoming Sunday Night Football's broadcast analyst, Collinsworth played eight seasons as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in two Super Bowls but lost to the San Francisco 49ers in both instances.

Like Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari, Collinsworth made multiple All-Pro teams throughout his career. He started broadcasting as a sports radio talk show host in Cincinnati before joining NBC's NFL broadcast in 1990.

In 2009, he replaced John Madden as Sunday Night Football's color commentator. He still has this job during the Week 17 Vikings-Packers matchup alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico, who replaced the legendary Al Michaels.

Collinsworth has a juris doctor degree from the University of Cincinnati and owns analytics website Pro Football Focus.