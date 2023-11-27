After getting drafted by the Houston Texans with the second overall pick, C.J. Stroud has completely altered the franchise. In what was deemed to be another rebuilding year for the team, Stroud already doubled the team's wins from last year before Week 12.

He is an MVP candidate this season and many have already cemented him among the top quarterbacks in the league. Recently, Greg Jennings, who won the Super Bowl with Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers, said that Stroud is the second-best quarterback in the league, second only to Patrick Mahomes.

Here's what Jennings said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When I look at Stroud and this Houston Texans team, they are a team that is on the verge, and in my opinion, he's the second-best quarterback in the game. I just believe he's the second-best quarterback in the game behind Patrick Mahomes. He almost plays flawless ball."

Although the Texans lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12, Stroud played considerably well. He finished with 304 passing yards, two touchdowns with a passer rating of 116.0.

C.J. Stroud was able to almost pull the game-tying drive but kicker Matt Amendola ended up missing a tough field goal attempt. In 11 games this season, Stroud has thrown for 3,266 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions with a passer rating of 100.8.

The numbers certainly prove that he has played better than Joe Burrow and Josh Allen this season, and Jennings' take is not a controversial one.

Expand Tweet

Can C.J. Stroud and Texans make the playoffs?

C.J. Stroud: Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans

After their 24-21 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans are 6-5 on the season. They are currently the eighth seed in the AFC and have the same record as the seventh seed Indianapolis Colts.

These are the remaining fixtures on their schedule:

Week 13: vs Denver Broncos Week 14: @ New York Jets Week 15: @ Tennessee Titans Week 16: vs Cleveland Browns Week 17: vs Tennessee Titans Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts

All their remaining fixtures are winnable and given how they are playing, Stroud and the Texans have a great shot at making the playoffs. The next game against the Broncos will be quite intriguing to watch as the AFC West team is currently on a five-game winning streak.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Carton Show and H/T Sportskeeda.