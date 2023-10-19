New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been criticized over the last 12 months. He continues to be criticized as he is trusted with leading his loaded team to the playoffs.

The only trouble is many people, including former Green Bay Packers star Greg Jennings, don't think he can.

There have been glimpses of what Wilson can do as a quarterback that might make fans think he can. However, the young quarterback's performance, for the most part, has been been underwhelming.

With Aaron Rodgers going down with an Achilles injury just four snaps into the season, it's now on Wilson to get this loaded Jets team to the playoffs.

Jennings has reservations about Zach Wilson leading Jets to playoffs

Based on what we have seen of Zach Wilson's career thus far, making the statement that he can lead this team to the playoffs makes some sit uneasy in their seats.

In response to fellow analyst Willie Colon, who said Wilson can lead the Jets to the playoffs, Jennings disagreed.

On The Carton Show, he said:

“He won't start the playoffs game because the Jets aren't making the postseason. The reality of it is, he is a bad quarterback that offensively they're going to have to do something different to get them over the hump.

"It's not just going to be about, can this defense get them into the postseason. He's gonna have to make plays. Has he been able to do it? Yes. Will he start to be able to do it when the games count even more at the end of the season? I don't know if he can.”

Can Zach Wilson lead the Jets to the playoffs?

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Jets

Before we get into it, let's be clear, the Jets are a defense-first football team, and such is their talent, there is no doubt they are a playoff team.

Can Wilson become the ultimate game manager? He must not turn the ball over and must not crash the Ferrari into a ditch.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Jets won 20-14, and that's how they will win games. Score 20-odd points and the defense gets to work and restricts their opponents.

Wilson threw for 185 yards and no touchdowns, but the important stat is he didn't have an interception. If he doesn't put the ball in harm's way and gift extra possessions to his opponents, in theory, the Jets could be a playoff team.

There is a lot of water to go under the bridge, and based on his career so far, it doesn't seem like Zach Wilson could lead a team to the playoffs, but in this business, you should never say never.