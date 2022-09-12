WATCH: Aaron Rodgers left fuming on Packers sideline after humiliating defeat to Minnesota Vikings

Football is back, and week one had many surprises, including the Green Bay Packers starting their season 0-1. Green Bay faced division rivals the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 1 opener and lost 23-7. The Packers were favorites to win the matchup, but were underwhelming throughout the game.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration when they were down 10-0 in the second quarter. Rodgers was seen furiously talking to one of the Packers' coordinators on the sidelines.

Watch below:

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Aaron Rodgers is not happy.



Aaron Rodgers is not happy.https://t.co/brHWCBTX89

Rodgers had good reason to be frustrated. Green Bay only put up seven points as they lost the game. Their wide receivers had fewer yards combined than their former star Davante Adams, who made his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders.

PFF @PFF



10 catches

141 yards

1 TD



Packers WRs combined in Week 1:



🧊 11 catches

🧊 95 yards

🧊 0 TDs Davante Adams in Week 1:10 catches141 yards1 TDPackers WRs combined in Week 1:🧊 11 catches🧊 95 yards🧊 0 TDs Davante Adams in Week 1:🔥 10 catches🔥 141 yards🔥 1 TDPackers WRs combined in Week 1: 🧊 11 catches🧊 95 yards🧊 0 TDs https://t.co/V24vqk0EiX

On Green Bay's first play from scrimmage, Rodgers had a nice deep ball set up for rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. He would have scored on a 75-yard play but he completely missed it and dropped the ball. Not only would this have been an early score, but it would have been some much-needed confidence for the young receiver. It could have set the tone for the rest of the game.

Pro Football Culture @proftblculture Christian Watson DROPS IT! Instead of a 75 yard TD on his first ever NFL snap, it's an incomplete pass #GoPackGo Christian Watson DROPS IT! Instead of a 75 yard TD on his first ever NFL snap, it's an incomplete pass #GoPackGo https://t.co/NzaMRP7DqV

Rodgers finished with 195 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. He had a QBR of 16.1 and it was a bad start to the season for Green Bay. The performance led many to draw comparisons to their 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints last campaign.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had a monster game against the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

While nothing went right for Rodgers yesterday, everything went right for the Vikings. Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson shone, totaling a career-high 184 receiving yards.

He caught nine passes on 11 targets and also scored two touchdowns. Before the season started, Jefferson claimed that he would be the best wide receiver in the NFL by the end of the season. He's holding up to that claim as he arguably had the best Week 1 out of any wide receiver in the league.

PFF @PFF Justin Jefferson in his 2022 debut:



🟣 184 REC yards (1st)

🟣 5 REC of 15+ yards (1st)

🟣 158.3 rating when targeted (Perfect) Justin Jefferson in his 2022 debut:🟣 184 REC yards (1st)🟣 5 REC of 15+ yards (1st)🟣 158.3 rating when targeted (Perfect) https://t.co/ucXINs2JAO

Green Bay will host the Chicago Bears this Sunday and the Vikings will play at the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday. The Vikings will be hoping for more of the same against an Eagles side who were impressive in their 38-35 victory over the Detroit Lions.

For Aaron Rodgers, he has it all to do and all to prove to silence his critics. He will look to get Green Bay back to winning ways in Week 2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell