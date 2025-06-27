Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson traded “subtle shots” as once-promising chemistry fell apart during Jets’ 2024 freefall: Insider Report 

Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson were supposed to be a source of happiness for New York Jets fans. The quarterback instantly bonded with the wide receiver after he joined the Jets, and when he suffered a season-ending injury in 2023, no one was more affected than Wilson.
However, when the veteran passer recovered, their synchrony was off. The Jets' offense played much worse than expected, and the arrival of wide receiver Davante Adams only worsened their relationship, with Adams being Rodgers' best friend since they played together with the Green Bay Packers.
Wilson remains in New York, but Rodgers has since left the team and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets' new quarterback is Justin Fields, who was Wilson's teammate when they played at Ohio State.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt highlighted how their relationship will help the team move forward in a positive direction. Rosenblatt also pointed out how the environment turned toxic between Rodgers and Wilson:
"By the end of last season, Wilson and Rodgers weren’t exactly the best of friends. A relationship that started with promise ended with each taking subtle shots at each other in press conferences.
"Privately, the quarterback complained about Wilson’s tendency to freelance on routes, and there was frustration from Wilson — and others — about how Aaron was funneling targets to Davante Adams, shying away from running the ball and ignoring Wilson in the red zone," he added.
Aaron Rodgers signs 1-year deal with Pittsburgh Steelers
Rodgers joined Pittsburgh in a one-year deal worth $13.65 million that could increase to $19.5 million with incentives. Starters who sign in free agency rarely get long-term deals, and a 41-year-old quarterback would never see any team commit to him for more than the short term.
On Monday, the four-time league MVP made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" and revealed that he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers because the 2025 season will likely be his final in the NFL.
