Aaron Rodgers gauges Jets' locker room temperature after yet another rough loss

Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets are in a world of pain as their season is almost over. Sitting at 4-8 after a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, some can't believe that the Jets offense has been as bad as it has.

Such has been New York's poor offensive output without Rodgers that they have failed to score more than 13 points in a game, which is poor by NFL standards, in their last six games.

When that happens, the morale in the locker room can dip, and it can be tough to fight against that tide. But Aaron Rodgers, who is back practicing as he continues his rehab from his Achilles injury, revealed what it's like inside the locker room.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jets' once-promising season is in the mud as the offense only averages 14.3 points per game (ranking 30th). Meanwhile, the defense is trying to do its part but has been on the field for long periods and eventually gives up points.

For Rodgers, not letting the outside noise penetrate the locker room is job No. 1 right now.

“When you lose, every little thing becomes a huge thing, and the media is doing their job and a lot of times their job is to divide, quote and comment that is going to draw people to it," Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show. "So, just the littlest things that can divide a locker room.

"So, that's kind of what we've been dealing with, I think, the last few weeks especially after things were 4-and-3, looking like we were starting to turn the corner, and then obviously we've lost five in a row and it's been a rough stretch.”

Expand Tweet

Is there a reason for Aaron Rodgers to return this year?

Aaron Rodgers

For some, even if the Jets somehow made the postseason, there should be little reason for Aaron Rodgers to even contemplate a return to football this year.

For an Achilles injury that normally sidelines people for 12 months, for Rodgers to be back in under four months is something spectacular. But Rodgers doesn't need to rush himself back this season, especially given how the Jets' season has gone.

Playoffs are virtually off the table, and with the offensive line giving up 17 sacks in the last three games, Rodgers would be running for his life. Coming back from an Achilles injury, that's the last thing he needs to be doing.

So, as it stands, Aaron Rodgers shouldn't see the football field again this season and should focus on next season, as the last thing he or the Jets want is for him to rush back only to suffer another injury and potentially rule him out for next year, too.