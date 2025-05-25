Aaron Rodgers gets 100% real on playing for Saints in future as 4x MVP drags Steelers decision

Aaron Rodgers is the biggest free agent still unsigned by a National Football League franchise. While he has been rumored to be heading to the Pittsburgh Steleers this offseason, nothing has been officially confimed or signed at this time. As a result, some NFL fans are still wondering whether Rodgers will change his mind about the Steelers and look to join another NFL club.

Ad

One New Orleans Saints fan asked Rodgers earlier in the week whether he would consider joining the Saints this offseason to help turn the iconic franchise around.

"You are a free agent now. Would you ever consider playing for the Saints and making us [New Orleans Saints] great again." the fan asked Rodgers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Rodgers did not seem too interested in joining New Orleans this year.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"No. That's the answer. I played there a couple times, but no. The answer is no." Rodgers responded in a somewhat jokingly way.

The interaction was posted on the social media platform X by NFL analyst Jack Sperry on May 24.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite the question by the fan, it also looks extremely unlikely that the Saints would truly consider Rodgers for their starting QB role in 2025 anyway. The franchise drafted Louisville QB Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and appear to have an interest in having a QB competition between Shough and Spencer Rattler this offseason.

Where will Aaron Rodgers play football in 2025?

At this time, it is still unclear whether Rodgers will sign with an NFL club this offseason or call it a career and retire from the league. With the NFL Draft in the past and the 2025 season quickly approaching, Rodgers is at the point now where he needs to decide what his future plans are.

The Steelers current QB options are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson. While all are capable football players, none of the three are inspiring options for a team with playoffs aspirations. While Howard may be a solid QB in the future, he needs time to develop to the NFL style of game. Rodgers presents Pittsburgh with the best chance to win in 2025, the question is, will he sign with the franchise or retire?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New Orleans Saints Nation! Check out the latest Saints Schedule and dive into the New Orleans Saints Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.