Aaron Rodgers has been known to take an unconventional approach to his NFL career with his unique philosophy on life. This includes him admitting to using ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug, during his offseason preparations. He believes that it helps him to get in the proper mindset, which will theoretically help him to perform at a higher level.

While it can surely be debated whether or not there is any benefit to this method, it's hard to argue with his results.

He has been one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, regardless of the impact that his ayahuasca use may or may not have. He recently spoke about his experiences with using it on an episode of the I Can Fly podcast, outlining how it has altered his views on life and death.

"I came out of there going, 'Okay, this life has a purpose. My life matters, and this is not the end, this is just another step in the journey.' Life as we know, it's death as we know, and talk about it's just another step in the journey. So that was kinda my first entrance into plant medicine," Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers has admitted to having used ayahuasca during the 2024 NFL offseason ahead of his second year with the New York Jets.

His first season didn't go at all as planned after he suffered a debilitating Achilles injury in his first game with his new team. It was severe enough to keep him out for the remainder of the season, though he claimed he could have returned if the Jets were still in the playoff race.

The superstar quarterback is looking to bounce back in 2024 as he works his way back from the major injury. He claims to be physically ready to go, while his ayahuasca use will theoretically get him in the proper mindset to perform.

Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca with helping him win NFL MVP awards

Aaron Rodgers has won the NFL MVP award four times during his legendary career. He stands alone with the second-most of all time, trailing only Peyton Manning, who won five of them.

His final two came in consecutive seasons with the Green Bay Packers and he claims that Ayahuasca helped him achieve this significant honor.

Rodgers claims that he took the psychedelic drug ahead of the 2020 NFL season, when he won his third MVP. In his back-to-back seasons of winning the award, he played some of the best football of his entire career, including combining to throw for 85 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.

The New York Jets are likely hoping for similar results during the upcoming 2024 NFL season.