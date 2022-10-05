Aaron Rodgers gets candid about his thoughts on Bill Belichick

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a hard-fought win in their Week 4 game against the New England Patriots. Coach Bill Belichick, despite playing without quarterback Mac Jones, made life really hard for the Packers.

Many thought it would be an easy game for the Packers considering Jones' unavailability, but Bailey Zappe played well. Coach Belichick once again showed why he is one of the best in the business. Rodgers had a poor first half, but the Packers' offense clicked in the second half and they got a 27-24 win in overtime.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Aaron Rodgers gave an overview of his thoughts on Bill Belichick. Here's what he said:

"Bill is such a legend. You know, like he started coaching long before I got into league, he was obviously ian ncredible success, but just being ahead of the curve the way he has with his defensive styles and innovation. And you know, he's just a fantastic, fantastic coach..."

Rodgers continued:

"The thing that touched me that I really appreciated was him coming over pregame you know. Because postgame you always gonna have a moment with the other quarterback or head coach or something, you know, but there's so many cameras and microphones, it's hard to really have a real conversation."

He went on to say:

"He stopped over and we just started throwing lines and got the chat for you know, 45 seconds or a minute and that was really meaningful just because there's no cameras around. There's no microphones just to have a good conversation, shared mutual respect and admiration... That was was really cool. And he's obviously, he's a phenomenal coach and had those guys ready to play.”

Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick share mutual respect for each other as they have both been so good for so long. Rodgers is arguably the most talented quarterback to ever play the game and Belichick is possibly the best coach in the NFL currently, considering his resume.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers shift their attention to facing the New York Giants in London

Aaron Rodgers (r) - New England Patriots v Green Bay Packers

Following their win against the Patriots in Week 4, the Packers improved their record to 3-1. They'll now travel to London to face the New York Giants in Week 5 where they'll be heavy favorites. The Packers are expected to take advantage of a rather easy run of fixtures to improve their position, but will need to take the Giants seriously in London.

New York have been a surprise package so far and find themselves at 3-1. Saquon Barkley is back and proving himself to be an elite running back in the NFL. The Giants simply cannot be underestimated. Green Bay need to win this kind of game if they are to win the AFC North once again. The Packers have won the North for the last three consecutive campaigns and eight times in the last eleven seasons.

Winning the division won't be easy for the Packers this season. The Minnesota Vikings are serious challengers while the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will fight hard to the end. It will be interesting to see how Aaron Rodgers and the Packers get on this season, but their immediate task is to win in London.

