Aaron Rodgers gets candid on Zach Wilson leading NY Jets after 4x NFL MVP’s devastating injury

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his season cut short when he tore his Achilles during the Jets' season opener vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers suffered a leg injury on his fourth offensive play that sidelined him for the rest of the game, resulting in the Jets ruling him out for the season.

Now that Rodgers is out for the remainder of the season, Zach Wilson will now lead the Jets again for the rest of the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the injury and a slow recovery process, Rodgers joined The Pat McAfee Show and gave his candid opinion on Wilson leading the team for the rest of the season. He has a lot of confidence in Wilson.

"I'm very confident in Zac and I think he's confident in himself, which is the most important thing. It was an important offseason for him. I was hoping he could have a couple of years to sit back and have no pressure on him and relax. But that's how life goes sometimes."

"Throws you some curveballs. Neither of us thought that's what was going to happen. On Monday, we hugged each other before the game, said, I love you and thought he's going to watch it play out there. I was watching him play after the fourth play."

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers has plans to play again after suffering Achilles injury

Aaron Rodgers during Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

After Aaron Rodgers' brutal Achilles injury, many pondered whether or not the 39-year-old quarterback would retire or not.

Rodgers has already addressed those rumors with the intention of playing again. On the same episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said that he is looking at this as extra inspiration to continue playing.

"Give me the doubts. Give me the timetable. Give me all the things you think can, should, will happen. All I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. Then watch what I do."

Expand Tweet

Rodgers is under contract with the Jets for the next two seasons and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

Of course, Rodgers can ultimately decide to retire whenever he decides to, but it seems like the injury has fueled more fire for the aging quarterback.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers will bounce back from his Achilles injury?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Aaron Rodgers, The Pat McAfee Show, and H/T Sportskeeda