Besides their prowess on the gridiron, Aaron Rodgers and Travis Kelce cannot be any more politically different.

The former is very notorious for being anti-vax, and once got himself into trouble for such a stance. The latter, meanwhile, has promoted Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines in a series of commercials.

As a result, when discussing his New York Jets' 20-23 near-win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the quarterback used the term "Mr. Pfizer" on the tight end, who in turn jokingly wondered if he was in a "vaccine war".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

But on Tuesday's episode of "The Pat McAfee Show", Rogers proposed something even bigger: a debate on Kelce's online show.

He said:

"This ain't even a war, homie. This is just conversation. But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate, have me on the [New Heights] podcast. Come on the show, let's have a conversation.

"I'm gonna take my man [Robert F. Kennedy] Jr., and he can have [Dr. Anthony] Fauci or some other pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this. That'd be big ratings."

Expand Tweet

Fans think Aaron Rodgers will not get his vaccine debate with Travis Kelce

The NFL fandom, however, is skeptical about that happening, mainly because Aaron Rodgers is not playing, while Travis Kelce is having the time of his life – purportedly dating Taylor Swift and still catching passes despite his hurting legs:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aaron Rodgers impressed by C.J. Stroud's performance so far

It is often said that making a rookie the team's starting quarterback is a big risk – as Bryce Young and the still-winless Carolina Panthers have shown. But one other first-year signal-caller has impressed Aaron Rodgers: the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud.

In the same episode, he said:

“A lot of people were dogging the Texans. ‘They’re going to be terrible.’ But what DeMeco’s done there, especially after an 0-2 start, and coming back and winning a couple big games. They had a tough one there at the end. C.J. led an incredible drive, to put them ahead at the end of the game. Just couldn’t stop them there on that last drive.

"But man, 186 throws without a pick to start a career? That’s phenomenal. I think the most important stat is, it’s not like he’s throwing for 150 yards a game. He was averaging I think 300 a game before this last game, so big props to C.J. Great start to his career, and again, ball security is job security.”

Expand Tweet

Stroud currently has 1,461 passing yards and seven touchdowns against no interceptions. His 186 attempts without a pick are the most to begin an NFL career.