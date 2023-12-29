Ryan Fitzpatrick was never the most successful quarterback in the NFL, always missing the playoffs in his 17 seasons competing there. However, he has rebounded nicely as an analyst for Amazon Prime, delivering insightful analysis of the latest stories happening in the sport.

The Harvard graduate also happens to have a very jovial and playful personality, as evidenced when he relived that moment of going shirtless during a Buffalo Bills game. And on Thursday, he did it again.

During the pregame show for the New York Jets-Cleveland Browns, Fitzpatrick made this vaccination joke towards the former team's quarterback, Aaron Rodgers:

A brief recap of Ryan Fitzpatrick's time with the New York Jets

If there is one word that can best describe Ryan Fitzpatrick, it may very well be "journeyman".

Drafted in the seventh round in 2005 by the then-St. Louis Rams, he mainly acted as backup there. It was not until his second season with the Cincinnati Bengals that he got to have a starting role. From there, he hopped between seven more teams until his retirement.

But while he is most closely associated with the Buffalo Bills, where he had his longest stint at four seasons, his best career performance is generally agreed to be 2015 with the New York Jets.

At the time, the team was in a period of transition. There was a new head coach/general manager tandem in charge in Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan. Geno Smith had suffered a broken jaw after being attacked by a teammate over a debt.

Needing someone to hold the fort under center while Smith recovered, the Jets traded for Fitzpatrick, then a Houston Texan. He then proceeded to have a career turnaround, throwing for almost 4,000 yards and more than 30 touchdowns, leading the team to a 10-5 record, including five straight wins, to put the team in prime position to clinch a playoff spot in the final week.

But they would lose at the Buffalo Bills, while the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns to claim the last Wild Card entry via tiebreak.

Gang Green massively regressed to 5-11 the following year, and their quarterback left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.