Aaron Rodgers gives hilarious reaction to Steelers making 'tush push' play with a twist [WATCH]

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 28, 2025 17:29 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Aaron Rodgers gives hilarious reaction to Steelers making 'tush push' play with a twist [WATCH]

Eagles' Tush Push is in the headlines again. On Sunday, Aaron Rodgers stole the spotlight in Dublin with his reaction during the Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 clash. The Steelers ran a “tush push” play but instead of Rodgers doing it, they used a tight end.

Rodgers did not join the pile. He just stood back, watched it happen, and then pointed for a first down. Soon, the play, made popular by the Eagles, which worked well for Pittsburgh, started doing rounds on X.

It also came right after Steelers receiver Calvin Austin III was taken off the field in an ambulance with his arm in a sling.

Coach Mike Tomlin had already hinted they might use the play. When asked on September 16, he said, “Yes,” but didn’t want to talk about strategy.

He told reporters they already see what the team does in practice.

Offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and running back Kenneth Gainwell both arrived from Philadelphia with experience executing the play, and Jonnu Smith, a 6-foot-3, 248-pound tight end who already scored on a jet sweep in Week 1, fits the profile of a player who could carry the load in those situations.

Aaron Rodgers' Pittsburgh Steelers voted against Tush Push

The Pittsburgh Steelers voted against a controversial rule change during the NFL owners’ meeting in May 2025. The rule proposal, led by the Green Bay Packers, aimed to ban pushing the quarterback during a sneak.

The Steelers were one of 22 teams that voted in favor of the ban, but it did not pass. It needed 24 votes and fell short by just two.

In March, as reported via Sports Illustratred, coach Mike Tomlin was much more vocal about while speaking about Tush Push.

"The first time I saw it, I couldn't believe it was legal," Tomlin said. "That being said, you hate to be against it because when people are innovative, you want to respect that, and so there's certainly been some teams that have been more innovative then the rest of us in that regard.
"You hate to penalize them for it, but again, we got into the discussion on the field goal block because of player safety, and so that's still remains to be a component of the discussion."

The Tush Push's roots go back a few years. It became a regular part of the Eagles’ offense in 2021, with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and a powerful offensive line leading the way.The Eagles have had a 92–96% success rate on short-yardage tush push attempts since 2022.

