Aaron Rodgers gives up on Zach Wilson’s chances of succeeding 4x NFL MVP in New York

With the 2023-2024 NFL regular season finishing yesterday, has Zach Wilson's time in New York with the Jets ended?

The third-year quarterback was the Jets' QB for most of the season and could be seen struggling. Before the season began, the Jets acquired Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to become their new franchise QB, bringing Wilson back to the bench.

Rodgers tore his Achilles on the Jets' fourth play of the season's first game vs. the Buffalo Bills. Following this, the Jets turned to Wilson to lead them this season. After another tumultuous season, Wilson was benched and then missed the final three games due to being in 'concussion protocol.'

Speaking to the media today, Rodgers said,

"I love Zach and want what's best for Zach ... sometimes a change of scenery can be a breath of fresh air."

Wilson is expected to be let go by the team this off-season, either through trade or being released. Rodgers' comments make it seem likely that the team will move on from Wilson.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh remains non-committal on Zach Wilson, leading some to believe he'll be gone before next season begins

Robert Sale and Zach Wilson during Houston Texans v New York Jets

It felt odd to see Zach Wilson miss the Jets' final three games of the season. He left Week 15's game against the Miami Dolphins with a concussion and was never cleared to return for the rest of the season.

While ruling Wilson out for the team's season finale, head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal about Wilson's future with the Jets:

"We'll see. It's all things that we're going to have talk about once the season's over, but whether it's here or somewhere else, I believe he's going to have a hell of a career."

In Wilson's three seasons in the NFL, he has a 12-21 career record. He's completed just 57 percent of passes, 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions while having a passer rating of 73.2. It may be time for Wilson to join a team as their backup.

