Aaron Rodgers goes public with Jets complaints as franchise spirals with Zach Wilson under center

The New York Jets have struggled since losing Aaron Rodgers. He only played four snaps, but what was a promising offense has tanked without him. The former NFL MVP's torn Achilles has derailed their season, and it's taking a noticeable toll on the team.

Rodgers, who is still watching and providing what help he can to the rest of the team, believes they need to grow up. They are a very young team, but the sidelined quarterback said to Pat McAfee that sideline explosions can't happen:

"It's more the side stuff that I don't like."

Garrett Wilson was recently seen screaming at now-starting quarterback Zach Wilson on the sideline of a recent loss. The team managed to win the first game that Rodgers initially started in overtime, but they've now lost two straight.

The Jets are in dead last behind the New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills (the team they beat), and the undefeated Miami Dolphins. It's already proving to be a long season, one that Rodgers would like to see his teammates handle better.

Zach Wilson has struggled in Aaron Rodgers' stead

The New York Jets selected Zach Wilson second overall in 2021. He went behind Trevor Lawrence. Since then, he has not panned out. He's been a bad player and the Jets brought in Aaron Rodgers to start over him since the rest of the roster was full of good players.

With Rodgers' injury, the team has been forced to turn back to Wilson. He has not risen to the occasion thus far. He's completed just 52.4% of his passes. He has less than 500 yards in three games. Worst of all, he's tossed just two touchdowns to four interceptions and has lost two straight games.

This was a Super Bowl contender. Many felt that Rodgers gave them the best roster in the AFC and that they could go all the way. Now that the smoke has cleared on his injury, it doesn't look as if the Jets will even make the playoffs.

Their division is deep and the AFC is loaded. It could be another long year for the team.