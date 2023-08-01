The war of words between Sean Payton and Nathaniel Hackett found its way to Aaron Rodgers, and as the New York Jets quarterback didn't hold back in his assessment.

After Payton had harsh words for how Hackett and the Denver Broncos handled last season, Rodgers lept to Hackett's defense, saying that Payton should "keep his coach's name out of his mouth."

Rodgers added more on IThe Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams," even though Rodgers was more tight-lipped about it than last time:

"I still got a lot more to say. I don't need to. I said that's what I said. I stand by everything that I said. But there's a way of handling things and probably a way not to. Sometimes, you say something really stupid, it warrants an apology. Sometimes, you don't apologize.

"Everybody's entitled to their opinion. … I haven't heard anything (about an apology to Hackett from Payton.)"

It appears that Aaron Rodgers still has intense feelings towards Payton. And with the Broncos and Jets set to meet in Week 5, many fans can't wait for it.

Can Aaron Rodgers lead Jets to success in 2023?

New York Jets training camp

The Jets have all the tools on offense and defense to mount not only a serious challenge for the AFC East but also the whole AFC and maybe more.

With Aaron Rodgers coming into an offense that was horrible at times last season, he has weapons to utilize. With Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Tyler Conklin, Cory Davis and Mecole Hardman, there are weapons everywhere.

With the defense being a top unit in the NFL last season, the natural progression of a lunit led by Sauce Gardner has many excited about what the Jets could do in 2023.

Of course, for anything to happen, they have to at least make it out of their division, which looks to be a tough task as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, along with Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, also harbor Super Bowl intentions.

But for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, it's been smooth sailing thus far, aside from Hackett getting a talking too from Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton. All eyes are firmly locked on the Week 5 matchup when the teams go against each other.

Buckle up.