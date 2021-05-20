Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers: Hall of Fame QB hopes Rodgers stays in Green Bay

The Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay has dominated the NFL off-season. It remains to be seen if the star quarterback plays this season or he opts to retire. However, a Hall of Fame quarterback hopes to see Aaron Rodgers stay in Green Bay.

Payton Manning recently told TMZ he hopes the Packers and Rodgers can hash out their unresolved issues so that the reigning NFL MVP stays in Green Bay.

"When I think of Aaron, I think of him as a Green Bay Packer..." Manning said. "Hopefully, they can get it worked out. I look forward to seeing him play this year somewhere."

Manning played his first 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts before moving to the Denver Broncos to end his career. He won Super Bowls with both franchises.

"Aaron doesn't need advice from me," Manning said. "He'll make a good decision. ... We'll see how it plays out. He's done such a great job in Green Bay. I think every player, their goal is to stay in one team the entire time if they can. Obviously, Tom (Brady) made a move," said Manning.

Many legendary quarterbacks have moved on from the team that made them household names. Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Payton Manning, and most recently Tom Brady, are just a few examples of franchise QBs changing teams late in their NFL careers.

Aaron Rodgers red-zone passing in 2020 (playoffs included):



- 67 completions (1st in NFL)

- 38 TDs (1st in NFL)

- 0 INTs



They give out MVP awards for those type of numbers! pic.twitter.com/yrFowbVy6i — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2021

The Rodgers vs Green Bay saga continues

The Green Bay/ Aaron Rodgers situation has shown no signs of getting resolved any time soon. The star quarterback is yet to speak publicly about the issue, while Packers head coach Matt LaFleur recently said the team is desperate for Rodgers to rejoin the team at the earliest.

The Green Bay Packers have signed two more quarterbacks to their roster: veteran Blake Bortles and the unheralded Kurt Benkert. Neither player is expected to start for the Packers this season, though, so Green Bay fans will be hoping for Rodgers to return.

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers doesn't seem to be quite as irreparable as previously thought, per @DanGrazianoESPN:



"There have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers camp and the Packers about a new contract."



👀 pic.twitter.com/Le86DcwCq8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021