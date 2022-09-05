Aaron Rodgers offers his two cents for Americans on how to heal a divided nation: "You have to listen to other people’s opinions... opinions that you don’t agree with"

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no problem sharing what's on his mind. On his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, it was no different. The Green Bay Packers star highlighted the significance of the civil conversation, saying:

“In order to come together as a country, and come together as people and connect, you have to listen to other people’s opinions and a lot of times, opinions that you don’t agree with.”

The quarterback also asserts that conversations and debates are healthy, even if they lead to differing opinions. Rodgers holds that listening to comprehend and not listening to set up a response is a vital tool for others to begin using.

Rodgers' comments come after his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, where he said it was his choice not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers disclosed in that interview with Rogan that he did not get vaccinated since he was allergic to one of the substances within the vaccine. He also stated:

"There was a lot of public shaming that was attempted to coerce people to get vaccinated.”

The four-time NFL MVP never seemed to stand down from his thoughts and beliefs on crucial issues. He continues to show face and speak freely on public platforms to share his viewpoints on controversial topics within the country.

Aaron Rodgers on the media and his "immunized" comments

Back in August 2020, Aaron Rodgers told the media that he was "immunized." However, he missed the team's Week 9 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19.

In the same interview with Rogan, the quarterback shared his mindset going into the infamous press conference in 2020:

“I’d been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I had come to the conclusion I’m gonna say, ‘I’ve been immunized'. And if there’s a follow-up, then talk about my process."

Rodgers added that he figured the press would follow-up on his comments at the time:

“But, (I) thought there’s a possibility that I said ’I'm immunized', maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don’t. Maybe they follow up. They didn’t follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated.”

All the controversies and controversial statements notwithstanding, Rodgers will be under center for the Packers when the 2022 regular season gets underway.

