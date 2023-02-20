Aaron Rodgers "heavy with secrets," comedian Bert Kreischer claims in cryptic insight into Packers QB

As Aaron Rodgers enters his much-scrutinized "darkness retreat," many in NFL circles wonder what is going on in the quarterback's mind. His own decision will have a wave effect on several franchises. Not only do the Green Bay Packers want to know what he's going to do, but other interested teams are also waiting.

Rodgers' "darkness retreat" has attracted fans' interest because it's another one of the mysterious things associated with the quarterback. It's not uncommon to see some of his methods and declarations being scrutinized because, as one of the most famous athletes in the NFL, he seems to love being a little "different."

But it's not just for the cameras that he does these kinds of things. As he's currently away from the spotlight (or any light), his friend and comedian Bert Kreischer gave a nugget of who the four-time MVP is when the cameras are turned off.

And you know what's pretty interesting? The quarterback might have a lot of secrets that the public doesn't know.

"Let me tell you something right now. Aaron Rodgers is one of my favorite hangs because that guy's heavy with secrets. We did secret time on the bus to the point where I was like, 'Yo, cameras are on, bro.' Like, 'Someone turn the f****** cameras off.'

"He was great. I'm gonna record them and put them out posthumously. If you're seeing this right now, I'm dead. And Aaron Rodgers is f****d."

Aaron Rodgers' four-day retreat shakes the NFL circles

With the quarterback entirely away from the media, rumors are circulating that the Green Bay Packers have decided to move on from him and give Jordan Love the starter job, ending Rodgers' decade-and-a-half tenure as the leader in Green Bay.

If he decides to keep playing away from the Green Bay Packers, two teams are listed as the favorites to acquire his services. Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets have talented rosters that are a quarterback away from becoming a real contender.

The four-time MVP would be the perfect guy for either team.

Poll : 0 votes