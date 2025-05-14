Aaron Rodgers' highly anticipated return could come in Week 1 against Jets: Report

Aaron Rodgers' return to the NFL could reportedly happen in Week 1 of the 2025 season against the New York Jets. As per NBC Sports, Aaron is expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, which will set up a Week 1 showdown against his former team, the New York Jets.

The Jets will host the Steelers at MetLife Stadium, meaning Rodgers would return to the same field where his 2024 season ended in disappointment. If Rodgers officially joins Pittsburgh, this game would be a revenge matchup, as the Jets released him after a 5-11 season.

Moreover, the Jets’ new QB, Justin Fields, was benched by the Steelers last season before signing with New York. So, if A-Rod ends up signing with the Steelers, it would be Rodgers vs. Fields.

One of the biggest clues of the Steelers wanting to land A-Rod is that the team hasn’t tried to sign any other older quarterbacks. They also got star receiver DK Metcalf, which shows they’re building an offense for a top QB like him.

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his exit from Jets

Last month, on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers said he flew across the country to talk with the Jets. He thought it would be a serious talk. But within 20 seconds, the team told him they were choosing a different quarterback, which surprised Rodgers. He said the Jets could have just called him instead of making him fly all that way.

"I was kind of shocked," the QB mentioned. "Not shocked because I didn't think that was a possibility. Listen, of course, if they want to move on, that's fine. But shocked because I just flew across the country, and you could have told me this on the phone."

Aaron Rodgers’ 2024 season with the New York Jets was up and down. He played all 17 games but wasn’t very consistent. The Jets finished with a 5-12 record, missed the playoffs, and fired head coach Robert Saleh during the season.

The new Jets leaders, head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey, chose to cut Rodgers, even though he still had one year left on his contract.

In 2023, Rodgers got hurt in Week 1 with a torn Achilles and missed the rest of the season. The Jets used other quarterbacks like Zach Wilson and Trevor Siemian, but none of them were consistent. The team missed the NFL playoffs again.

