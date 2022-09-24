"I feel I’ve given my all to the game" - Aaron Rodgers hints at following Tom Brady into retirement soon

Aaron Rodgers doesn't appear to have the same will to play until the age of 45 as Tom Brady. Rodgers has been winning NFL regular season MVPs but falling short of the Super Bowl the past few seasons. His team's failures could have him fed up with playing altogether.

The Packers QB plays Brady and the Buccaneers this coming Sunday on America's Game of the Week on Fox. This past Wednesday, while speaking to the Wisconsin State Journal, Aaron Rodgers admitted that he doesn't have another eight years in him. He also said that he has given his all to the game.

"I won’t be [playing for eight years more], I’ll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game. Game’s been really, really good to me. I feel I’ve given my all to the game. At some point, it’ll be time to do something else, and I strongly believe that’ll be before 45."

Addressing Brady in particular, Aaron Rodgers said that Brady has not dropped off. He also opened up about the fear that every player has of becoming an also-ran. The star quarterback may also have dropped a hint that the Packers aren't convincing him to stick around:

"The consistency where you’re still playing at a high level and there’s not the drop-off. Every great player fears turning into a real below average player on the way out. I don’t think anybody wants to really hang on.

"Maybe some guys just want to get another year, or they’re maybe on a team where they can do a lot less. But when you’ve achieved at a high level for a long time, you try and stay there for as long as you can."

Why Aaron Rodgers won't play as long as Tom Brady

Tom Brady has something driving him beyond the money he generates playing as a starting QB in the NFL at a Pro Bowl level. His wife Gisele Bundchen has a higher net worth than what he does. He's also got a $375 million broadcasting contract from Fox coming at the end of his playing career. So what keeps him playing goes beyond revenue?

Brady has stated that he is chasing greatness and hoping to surpass Michael Jordan in championship rings. He has surpassed MJ already. So, proving he was the reason New England won six titles during his time there was his doing and not Bill Belichick's is his new goal.

Aaron Rodgers has won just one Super Bowl. His Packers are routinely eliminated early from the postseason. He doesn't have the same reasons to stick around, and retiring soon could ensure that he, unlike Brady, remains with one team his entire career.

