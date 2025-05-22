Aaron Rodgers hints at tragic reason for delaying Steelers signing one month after making retirement comment

QB Aaron Rodgers is a free agent after the New York Jets decided to go in a different direction at the end of the 2024 NFL season. However, while many expected that he would either have signed with a new NFL franchise or called it a career and retired, Rodgers has remained quite quiet on the whole situation at this point, keeping his media appearances to a limited number.

Ad

However, on April 17, Rodgers appeared on the popular 'Pat McAfee Show' and cleared the air somewhat regarding his future plans. He detailed how he still wanted to keep playing football in the NFL, however, was dealing with very serious familial situations with those close to him.

On May 21 while appearing on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, Rodgers hinted at what he has been dealing with over the past year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What did Aaron Rodgers say about his current situation?

Rodgers made clear that it has been a difficult year for him and his family due to some individuals having cancer.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I've figured it out during the last year when I've been in the weeds with these people who are close to me that have cancer." (02:47:32) Rodgers said to Rogan.

Ad

It is very sad and disappointing to hear that Rodgers and his inner circle have been dealing with such a difficult time over the the past year.

Will Aaron Rodgers sign with an NFL franchise or retire?

At this time, it appears as though not many people know what the future holds for Rodgers, outside of Rodgers himself. With a very tight inner cirlce and not many leaks about his plans through the media, it appears as though fans and analysts may need to wait for Rodgers' decision, whenever that may end up being.

Ad

Rodgers had a strong end to the 2024 season, where he averaged 254 passing yards per game, had nine passing touchdowns, and only three interceptions in his final five contests. However, with the NFL Draft now in the past and the upcoming season quickly approaching, it will be interesting to see what Rodgers decides to do in the coming weeks.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most likely situation for Rodgers at this time as they are in desperate need of a QB. With a complete roster outside of the QB position, Pittsburgh's success in 2025 appears to hinge on whether Rodgers signs with the team this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.