"If science can't be questioned, then It's not science anymore. It's propaganda" - Aaron Rodgers has scathing remarks regarding COVID vaccination mandates

Aaron Rodgers and his stance on being vaccinated for COVID have again reared up. Known for being "immunized" against the virus and not vaccinated due to allergies in some of the vaccines, Rodgers has been polarizing in his beliefs.

Whether you believe his stance or not, Rodgers remains staunch in his beliefs. He spoke on The Pat McAfee Show as he does every Tuesday and gave his thoughts on the mandates that are being put in place by the NFL. He also stated that if people are unsure about the current vaccinations, then we should work to find out methods of treatment.

“If you had Delta, like I did, there's treatment options that actually help,” Rodgers said. “If you don't agree with the ones I used, well then let's come up with some other ones, instead of putting 10 days in isolation and not being able to see anybody and zero treatment options, to me that’s just… If science can't be questioned, then it's not science anymore. It's propaganda.

“When did science become this blind agreement and not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people."

Rodgers firm in his COVID vaccine stance

Rodgers has been front and center regarding COVID vaccinations and has been outspoken when giving his thoughts on the issue.

It all started back in training camp when Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated, to which he replied, "Yes, I'm immunized."

People were led to believe that he was vaccinated, but when he contracted the virus after the Packers' 24-21 win over Arizona in October this year, he had to miss ten days, which under league protocol is the mandatory tenure for unvaccinated players. That led to his vaccination status being revealed. He had stated he was immunized, but in fact he was not.

The revelation certainly brewed up a storm. Rodgers then came on The Pat McAfee Show to give his side of things, which did not go down well. Now, with his latest appearance on the show, he has hit out at the mandates that are in place for players.

While he does offer some interesting thoughts regarding treatment options, many of his views will come back to haunt him, as they have since day one. Regardless of where people stand on the issue, Rodgers is public enemy number one when it comes to his stance on vaccination.

