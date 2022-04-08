"Only thing that can get in the way of crypto revolution is the government" - Aaron Rodgers has a hot take about the future of crypto

Aaron Rodgers is known for his strong stance on many hot-button topics. His opinion on the COVID vaccine last season had many fans and NFL pundits seething or supporting him.

Once again, the Packers quarterback has a take on an issue that is sure to have people talking. Here's what the four-time NFL MVP had to say about the future of cryptocurrency:

"I studied economics at a junior college. Any JUCO people out there know how difficult that class was. I love my JUCO experience, but I've always been interested in the economy and the progress of creativity and technology and also the hindrances to those advancements. I think the only thing that can get in the way of the crypto revolution is the government. I think it'll be interesting to see how that plays out in the next 5 to 10 years as they try and find a way to wrap their head around the decentralized nature of Bitcoin and the blockchain. I'm excited to see how it all plays out."

Aaron Rodgers was recently elected to receive his salary in Bitcoin, so he is taking full advantage of his earned knowledge of NFTs.

How will Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers replace Davante Adams?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster. Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.

Many thought it was an early April Fools joke when Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders just a few weeks ago for multiple picks. The two-time All-Pro receiver has been widely considered the best at his position over the last few years.

Adams has 2,927 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in just the last two seasons alone. He and Rodgers were a formidable duo that struck fear into the hearts of opposing defensive backs.

The team will now have to regroup and replace not only Adams but receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equinimeous St. Brown, who are each now with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, respectively.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We have signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Let's get to work! We have signed WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Let's get to work! 😤 https://t.co/ySdyCoaG60

This means that the Packers are only bringing back Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard from last season at the receiver position. Tight end Robert Tonyan is still rehabbing from a torn ACL last October.

All of the pressure will now fall on the shoulders of Aaron Rodgers even more than ever before. Head coach Matt LaFleur may look to run the ball more with running back Aaron Jones.

This will give the team a more balanced attack, taking some pressure off the 2021 NFL MVP.

