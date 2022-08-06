Aaron Rodgers in huge trouble over drug admission? Shannon Sharpe expects Roger Goodell to punish QB

Aaron Rodgers may be in a bit of hot water after he joined the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. On the show, he admitted that he’d taken the tropical plant-based hallucinogenic ayahuasca while vacationing in South America prior to the 2020 season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback claimed it helped improve his game.

During a walk through an airport, former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe was interviewed by a TMZ reporter. The interviewer asked what Sharpe thought of Rodgers taking ayahuasca prior to winning two straight MVP awards.

“I don’t know if the NFL is too happy with him taking a hallucinogenic, but whatever it takes. I mean, it seems weird to me but whatever helps a person become a better person, find their inner self, I’m cool with it. I mean, I don’t have a problem with it. It’s not something that I would have done, but to each his own. I’m not knocking him for it.”

Sharpe was then asked if he thought Rodgers could face punishment from the league for his admission. Sharpe responded with:

“Hey, it is what it is. He did it. It’s too late now. I’m sure the NFL is going to give him a call and say ‘That’s not a good look’. His sponsors may have something to say.”

Sharpe finished by saying that he wasn’t sure if a fine would be coming, but he had no doubt the commissioner would reach out and have a conversation with the Green Bay quarterback.

Rodgers admitting to taking mind-altering substances and glorifying their effects could be seen as a negative for a player who is a role model for so many young, hopeful athletes.

Aaron Rodgers has once again filled the offseason and preseason with controversial talking points

Although the drug is perfectly legal in South America, where Aaron Rodgers consumed it, the NFL has strict policies in place for the abuse of substances that are illegal. The drug in question is outlawed in the USA. What sort of punishment, if any, Rodgers will face is unclear at this point.

To Rodgers’ credit, he always seems to give the NFL media something controversial to talk about throughout the offseason and preseason. Just as the discussions about his cryptic thoughts of retirement died down, he drops the news that he partook in ingesting mind-altering substances.

