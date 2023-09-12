Aaron Rodgers injury history: Deep dive into Jets QB’s problems

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers made his first start for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills, but things did not go well.

The four-time NFL MVP winner got hit by linebacker Leonard Floyd. After the play, the QB stood up, but soon he fell back down. Rodgers was helped away from the field by medics before he was carried through the tunnel for more evaluation.

While X-rays gave some solace by showing minimal bone damage, the MRI outcomes, which have not yet been made public, will reveal the true extent of the injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Let's delve further into Aaron Rodgers' injury history in the league. A-Rod had a calf injury worry earlier this year while participating in organized team activities. Fortunately, the injury turned out to be less serious than originally anticipated, and he was cleared to participate in the practices that came afterwards.

Looking back on his 2022 season, Rodgers suffered a terrifying injury that rocked the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old passer was forced to leave the game in the second half of last season after being tackled forcefully against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Initial worries suggested that the veteran player's cracked lung might be career-ending, but astonishingly, he was able to resume duty the following week.

Aaron Rodgers fought a hand thumb injury in 2022 as well, but he continued playing through the injury without needing surgery.

Rodgers had demonstrated his perseverance and dedication during the 2018 campaign. Despite having a fractured tibial plateau and a sprained MCL, he didn't miss any games. He still completed more than 400 pass attempts without a pick despite the injury.

Expand Tweet

In 2017, after being struck by Minnesota Vikings LB Anthony Barr, Rodgers shattered his collarbone and missed a significant amount of time due to injury. He missed the next seven games.

A-Rod sustained a calf injury just before the postseason in 2014, while he was on his way to one of his MVP seasons. He played the following week despite being injured, helping Green Bay win the NFC North. The Packers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the game for the NFC Championship is attributed partly to that injury.

Rodgers has suffered 13 injury-related incidents during his remarkable career in the NFL. He has, however, overcome challenges by mounting comebacks and dominating on the field.

Is Aaron Rodgers out for the season?

According to Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine how long he will be sidelined for.

Saleh told reporters:

"Prayers tonight. The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen. But it's not looking good."

Expand Tweet

An Achilles tear could result in a season-ending tragedy for Rodgers and the Jets. Even though he recently said that he expects to play for several more seasons, a serious injury would also raise concerns about Rodgers' future, as he turns 40 soon.

Fortunately for the Jets, they beat the Buffalo Bills, the defending AFC East champions, 22-16 in overtime on Monday. They will now hope that, with or without Aaron Rodgers, that win will be a precursor to their success this season.